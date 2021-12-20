Soundtracks in video games have advanced a long way since the beeps and bloop of yesteryear, all the way to orchestral medleys and vaporwave rhythms today. Music frequently plays an important role when we discuss how successful a game is at accomplishing its objectives.

In Skyrim, the grand chorus encourages you to battle a dragon, Breath of the Wild’s lonely piano piece aids in illustrating Hyrule’s quiet loneliness, and The Witcher 3’s folksy instrumentals make you feel at home on the Continent. With help from the musical team at Upbeat Geek, we have some of the best soundtracks to come with video games from over the years.

Grim Fandango

Tim Schafer made his name in the field before founding Double Fine Productions with this 1998 LucasArts graphic adventure, which was released shortly before the company’s inception. The game’s quirky sense of humour and distinctive settings have helped it become a classic, starring Manny Calavera, a skeletal travel agent. Peter McConnell’s swinging jazz score is a major factor in Grim Fandango’s inclusion in the canon. The tracks blend conventional noir arrangements with Mexican touches, and even klezmer, which adds to the film’s authenticity

Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger is an unrepeatable creative endeavour that even if you tried, you couldn’t replicate. While the game’s design team will be remembered, Yasunori Mitsuda and Nobuo Uematsu also deserve credit for their work. The soundtrack, which features 60 songs that each last about two minutes before repeating, was unheard-of in the 16-bit era. Since its debut in 1995, the music has been reissued on CD numerous times, redone for several remakes, and performed live. It’s a full-fledged musical masterpiece.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The main theme of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was recorded with a 30-member choir in the game’s invented dragon language. Many open-world games soon followed suit, employing vast orchestral music to capture the imagination. There’s nothing quite like the thud of drums during battle or the sound of ethereally singing voices in Dwarven.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It’s difficult to choose the finest soundtrack from a collection that is overflowing with gorgeous and memorable music. The tunes in Breath of the Wild, on the other hand, are so varied that it’s tough to ignore them. The soundtrack is overloaded with tension, intrigue, and dread, thanks to the use of a variety of moody wind instruments, uplifting horns, sad piano, and even accordion. It’s a voyage through sound in its purest form.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is one of the most immersive, interesting games ever played. In part, this is because to the care put into world development in The Witcher 3. The music includes traditional songs and war hymns composed with ancient instruments, ensuring that the game has an authentic feel while also allowing for some spiritual chanting.

Final Fantasy XV

The music in Final Fantasy XV is unrivalled. While the soundtrack to previous entries in the franchise was excellent, it pales in comparison to this one. The score incorporates orchestral, bossa nova, and blues sounds to create a five-hour epic celebration of family and friendship.