THE BRIDGES HOSTS EVENT TO MARK WORLD BOOK DAY

SUNDERLAND’s the Bridges is getting behind World Book Day with plans for a special event to encourage youngsters to embrace the joy of reading.

World Book Day, which takes place this Thursday (6 March), is dedicated to inspiring young readers to explore the world of books and discover the magic that reading can bring.

The Sunderland shopping centre is extending the day and partnering with Sunderland Literacy Aid, to host some special children’s sessions on Saturday 8 March.

Sunderland Literacy Aid is dedicated to promoting the power of reading and writing and runs a whole host of initiatives – from giving people the opportunity to share reading and reminiscences to offering would-be writers the support and confidence to get into print.

And now one of their authors will be delivering a number of storytime sessions in the centre’s Central Park, reading from her newly published children’s book – Mother Marshall’s Make-Believe Menagerie.

Sunderland-based author Fiona Duncan says her book is “perfect for anyone who likes a great adventure.”

“This is the story for the child I was, when I realised princesses weren’t always the most interesting heroines and that just sometimes, the witch had all the best stories,” she said.

Fiona – who was diagnosed with ADHD and Autism at the age of 53, has also used her personal experience of dealing with “ a whole new world of challenges” to ensure the book would be of particular interest to anyone with any type of neurodiversity or learning differences.

She has praised the support given to her by Sunderland Literacy Aid which has led to her writing and publishing the book, which young visitors to the Bridges can listen to her read from at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Children are invited to wear their favourite costumes, as well as enjoy colouring crafts and spending their World Book Day token in-store at Waterstones and The Works.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said she was delighted to be able to support both Sunderland Literacy Aid and Fiona.

“The work that Sunderland Literacy Aid does is absolutely fantastic, giving so many people the opportunity to enjoy the power of the written word in a whole host of different ways,” she said.

“Being able to partner with them around World Book Day and showcase the talent of a local author through this fun event for children is something we are thrilled to be doing.”

Dr Alex Collinson, Fundraising Director and Literacy Tutor at Sunderland Literacy Aid said the organisation was “delighted to collaborate with The Bridges to give Fiona the platform she deserves.”

“ We could not be prouder of everything she has achieved, and we’re so excited for Mother Marshall to gain some new readers during this World Book Day event,” she said.

“Fiona epitomises all of the values we celebrate at SLA. We’re committed to supporting talented local writers who are facing obstacles to completing and publishing their projects, and people seeking to boost their creative expression and literacy skills more broadly.

“This is more important than ever in today’s difficult socioeconomic climate.”’

For further information on all activities at the Bridges visit www.thebridges-shopping.com

Copies of Fiona’s book costs £10 and will be available to purchase on the day.