Hay & Kilner advise on the acquisition of The Dubliner York

Hay & Kilner, the full-service law firm, has acted for Daniel Van Hymus on his acquisition of The Maltings in Tanner’s Wharf, York, for an undisclosed sum. Upon acquisition, the pub was refurbished and rebranded as The Dubliner York, an Irish-themed pub with live music.

Mr Van Hymus already runs a successful Irish pub and live music venue on Newcastle’s Quayside, The Dubliner, and was looking to bring that same success to York. Daniel started considering bringing The Dubliner to York after the rate of their growth in the North East and the fact that there were no Irish pubs in the city.

Hay & Kilner’s Commercial Property and Employment team provided legal advice on the acquisition and refurbishment to Daniel Van Hymus, led by Georgia Whitfield and supported by Tom Clarke.

Daniel Van Hymus, owner of The Dubliner said:

‘’We’re buzzing to bring the magic of The Dubliner to York! The venue has created a dozen new jobs, and will inject almost £200k a year into the local music scene.

‘’It was critical we got the deal done before the height of the Christmas period in York – so would like to thank everyone involved in getting it over the line so quickly, in particular Georgia Whitfield of Hay & Kilner representing us, Elliot Newby of Stephensons Property and the former proprietors Anita, Sean and Maxine. We also could not have done it without local building firm Sorrell’s and a host of other local tradesmen.

‘’We’ll continue to be on the lookout for exciting new opportunities that help us in our goal to bring special moments to thousands of people every week, and creating incredible opportunities for those that help make it happen.

‘’In its first full week of trade, the venue smashed every record we’d ever set – with over 5,500 pints of Guinness poured alone. We’re looking forward to the challenge of our first Paddy’s weekend at the venue coming up very soon!’’

Georgia Whitfield, Associate at Hay & Kilner said:

“We are very pleased to support Daniel with his acquisition of The Dubliner in a deal that is creating jobs and investment in York and wish him well emulating the success of the Newcastle venue. This is one of several deals we’ve advised on in the hospitality sector in recent months, highlighting the ongoing strength of the sector. ”