Upcoming Events in North East England – March 2025

March 2025 promises a packed month of entertainment and cultural celebrations in North East England. Whether you’re a music lover, history buff, or someone looking for a fun day out with the family, this month has something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of the top events happening across the region.

The Clone Roses, Definitely Mightbe, The James Experience, and Happy Mondaze – March 1, 2025

Start the month with a fantastic tribute performance evening at a local venue, featuring renditions of classic hits from iconic bands. The Clone Roses will perform as the legendary Stone Roses, Definitely Mightbe will bring the best of Oasis, and The James Experience and Happy Mondaze will cover the timeless tracks of their respective bands. A nostalgic night for music lovers who want to experience the magic of these classic acts live.

Crazy Creatures at Durham University Botanic Garden – March 1, 2025

Perfect for families and animal enthusiasts, the Crazy Creatures event at Durham University’s Botanic Garden brings the opportunity for interactive animal encounters. With a range of animals to learn about and interact with, it’s a hands-on experience that’s both educational and fun for all ages. A great way to spend the day with the kids and discover the world of wildlife!

Heritage Train Rides – March 2, 2025

Step back in time with a historic four-mile train journey aboard a 1950s carriage along the picturesque Tyne. This heritage train ride offers a unique glimpse into the region’s railway history, providing both a relaxing and informative experience. As you travel through the beautiful landscapes, you’ll also learn about the significance of this historic railway line. A perfect outing for train enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

You Me At Six Concert – March 4, 2025

You Me At Six, the beloved rock band, will be performing live at NX Newcastle as part of their UK tour. With two decades of hits to showcase, the band promises a high-energy performance that will take you on a journey through their musical evolution. Fans of rock and alternative music will not want to miss this thrilling show, which is sure to be packed with nostalgia and excitement.

Tribute to Hans Zimmer – March 7, 2025

For lovers of film scores and orchestral music, the Tribute to Hans Zimmer is an event not to be missed. The performance will feature some of Zimmer’s most iconic compositions, taking the audience through a cinematic musical journey. From Inception to The Dark Knight and Gladiator, Zimmer’s music will be brought to life by an incredible orchestra, making it an unforgettable evening for film and music enthusiasts alike.

Spring Mindfulness Day Retreat – March 15, 2025

Take some time to relax, reflect, and recharge with the Spring Mindfulness Day Retreat. Held in a serene setting, this retreat offers a day of mindfulness practices, including guided meditation, reflection, and activities designed to promote mental well-being. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress or simply spend some time focusing on personal growth, this retreat offers the perfect opportunity to connect with yourself in a peaceful environment.

North East England Regional Conference – March 15, 2025

Scouts volunteers and leaders are invited to the North East England Regional Conference, an event designed to bring together members of the scouting community for workshops, talks, and networking opportunities. Whether you’re new to scouting or have years of experience, this conference will provide valuable insights and skills to help develop local scouting programs and foster community spirit.

The Tina Turner Musical – March 26, 2025

The Tina Turner Musical will be making its way to the Sunderland Empire Theatre for the first stop on its UK tour. This inspiring production takes you through the remarkable life of the legendary Tina Turner, showcasing her rise to fame, her incredible talent, and her personal struggles. With powerful performances, dynamic choreography, and unforgettable music, this is a must-see for fans of Tina Turner and musical theatre alike.

March 2025 in North East England is brimming with events that cater to a variety of interests, from live music and family-friendly activities to theatre productions and mindfulness retreats. Be sure to check event details in advance, as schedules may change. Don’t miss the chance to experience some of the best entertainment the region has to offer this March!