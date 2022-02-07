The Camden Watch Company (www.CamdenWatchCompany.com), an independent British brand based in the heart of Camden founded by wife and husband team Anneke Short and Jerome Robert, has collaborated with tattoo artist and author Rebecca Vincent on a new edition of their No.27 watch range.

Rebecca has been working as a tattoo artist for the best part of a decade, over which time she has refined and developed a signature style that is instantly recognisable. Heavily inspired by the natural world, from epic floral sleeves to tiny mushrooms, beetles and bees, if it grows, buzzes or chirps, chances are, Rebecca has tattooed it on someone.

The No.27 Camden x Rebecca Vincent watch is a reflection of both the heritage of the brand’s Victorian inspired timepieces and the world of tattoo art. Rebecca designed the artwork inspired by the Victorian Language of Flowers in her signature style.

The timepiece features intricate drawn roses by Rebecca on a mother of pearl dial with black polished baton hour markers and Roman numeral twelve hour marker. The dial is surrounded by a black polished ion plated stainless steel case and crown available on a tan or black leather strap.

Anneke Short, Co-Founder of The Camden Watch Company, says, “When we reached out to Rebecca, it was with a clear idea in mind. We wanted to work on a collection based on The Victorian Language of Flowers and we felt she was the perfect partner with which to do it. We thought a lot about which flower we should use for our first Rebecca Vincent watch, and in the end, the choice was Rebecca’s. She loves tattooing roses, and as she rightly said, it’s a classic for a reason.”

Anneke continues, “From the instantly recognisable ‘love’ of the red rose, whose meaning is still widely understood today, to the more subtle ‘happiness’ of the pink rose, or ‘innocence’ of the white rose, it really is the flower that best encapsulates the idea that we wanted to get across.”

Yes, a flower is just a flower, but it can also be a lot more.

Rebecca Vincent, tattoo artist says, ““My style has always been inspired by nature, so when Anneke and Jerome asked me to collaborate on this watch with them, it was like a dream come true.”

The watches are available for pre-order now and will be shipping in March priced at £155 each

https://www.camdenwatchcompany.com/collections/no-27-camden-x-rebecca-vincent

Technical Specifications

Case size: ø 37 mm

Case depth: 8.4 mm

Gender: Unisex

Case Material: PVD Black Stainless Steel

Strap type: Genuine Leather

Water resistance: 50 metres

Movement: Japanese Quartz (battery)