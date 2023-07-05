The Carhuna community launches to revolutionise online car sales

The rapidly-growing online automotive enthusiasts community – Carhuna – launches today, Friday 12th May, revolutionising how cars will be sold and marketed online. From the team which successfully delivered the Pop-up Museum of exclusive and rare cars last month, Carhuna offers a digital solution for buyers and sellers which has not existed until now. Live at carhuna.com, the platform provides classified adverts, the trade-focused Power Sell bidding tool, and online auctions. From launch, more than 500 vehicles are initially offered as classified sales, as well as previews of the first auction sales that are scheduled to end on Sunday 21st May.

With more people comfortable buying cars via an online auction environment, knowing that the price they are paying is underpinned by other auction participants, the automotive digital marketplace continues to expand. With this shift in attitude, the Carhuna platform has been created for the benefit of dealers and all buyers, and is now supported by the leading names in the automotive retail industry, with more than 30 dealers already engaged including Bramley, Sasso Automotive, Nicholas Mee & Co. and Clive Sutton.

“Carhuna is designed to make the day-to-day running of a dealership easier by providing listing capabilities that are transparent for the buyer, whilst uniting a community of people passionate about cars,” explains Andrew Hall, one of the founding members of Carhuna.

The Carhuna platform provides dealers with a comprehensive toolkit to streamline sales online. Users are provided with access to a community-driven marketplace with easy listing creation, and private users can list their own auctions or sell directly to dealers in a clear, straightforward way. Alongside this, private users are offered access to a broad range of renowned and long-established dealers, and participation in online auctions they can trust, adding reassurance through advanced dealer verification and added dealer-provided benefits including warranties.

The comprehensive classified section combines the stock of each of the registered dealers in one, easy to navigate location. This enables a broad search for specific vehicles across each of the dealers, consistently displayed and clearly branded. This allows users to easily make direct comparisons, without having to navigate across multiple platforms.

From launch, the platform also introduces the revolutionary ‘Power Sell’ function. The unique, trade-focused bidding feature includes a sealed bidding process, the opportunity to add terms to the bid, and each transaction is processed quickly, within a maximum of 72 hours. The service is designed to build an organic and transparent dealer focused ecosystem for trading cars.

Launching with the first lots later this week, the online auction facility will give buyers and sellers the transparency and reassurances not currently offered by existing platforms. The Carhuna platform will clearly show users who they are buying from, what is being purchased, when the deal will be concluded, and the exact details of how the sale will be transacted.

Check out carhuna.com to register interest and keep up to date with all the latest information.

Please follow and like us: