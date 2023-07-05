North East Connected

MG Cyberster makes exclusive debut in London

Jul 5, 2023
  • A pre-production design model of MG’s dramatic new all-electric MG roadster stars at special preview event
  • Expected in Summer 2024, the Cyberster promises to open a new chapter for MG, as the company returns to its roots with an exciting new sports car
  • New film highlights the Cyberster design story, led by advanced design director Carl Gotham

A pre-production design model of MG’s dramatic new sports car, the Cyberster, has made a first appearance at a special preview event held at the MG Motor UK headquarters in Marylebone, London. Advanced design director Carl Gotham and his Marylebone team – who played a key role in creating the Cyberster – revealed the model for the first time.

Removing the covers, Carl commented: “It is a special moment for all of us who have played a part in designing this unique car. The Cyberster will offer MG customers a striking, all-electric roadster which will be as exciting as MG sports cars of the past.”

To celebrate the upcoming arrival of the Cyberster, MG is releasing a new film focusing on the design story. Presented by Carl Gotham, it reveals how his team have created a sports car that is set to be the first all-electric roadster on the market.

The Cyberster’s stand-out styling – envisioned by Gotham and his design colleagues at MG’s design studio in Marylebone, London – draws inspiration from MGs heritage, with signature design highlights including a distinctive long bonnet, low nose and curvaceous surfaces. The Cyberster will also introduce some striking new features, including scissor doors and a Kammback rear design.

The two-seater Cyberster marks a keenly anticipated return to sports car production by the MG marque, with the car bringing the story right up to date with a high performance all-electric powertrain and modern cabin featuring an array of advanced driver technology.

To view the Cyberster design film and the latest official images, please click here.

The Cyberster is scheduled to arrive in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2024 and MG will shortly announce further details of its first public appearance this year.

For more information about MG or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mg.co.uk.

