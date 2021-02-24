The new PRO-I EVO electric scooter kicks off the generation of connected vehicles from the Ducati Urban e-Mobility line thanks to the integrated App

Designed and developed by Italdesign, the App allows to request assistance in real time and to stay constantly updated on the position and performance of the vehicle

The Ducati PRO-I EVO scooter will be available from February 1 st at dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 29 January 2021 – The Ducati urban electric micro-mobility line, developed under license by MT Distribution, is further expanding with the arrival of the PRO-I EVO, the electric scooter that kicks off the new generation of connected vehicles of the Ducati Urban e-Mobility line.



The latest addition to the line presents itself as the evolution of the PRO-I Plus, confirming the winning features that made it the best-selling product in its range in 2020 and improving the technical features. The urban-smart design is combined with more decisive lines in the rear mudguard that enhance Ducati’s racing DNA.



The potential of the PRO-I EVO is even greater thanks to the introduction of the integrated app, entirely designed and developed by Italdesign, a service company for the mobility industry known all over the world and part of the Volkswagen Group like Ducati.



The app is designed as a real “virtual garage” where multiple Ducati Urban e-Mobility products can be registered and where technical assistance services can be accessed, even in real time via WhatsApp chat. Available on Google Play and App Store, from the app it will be possible to stay constantly updated on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, such as the battery charge level, the distance travelled and the last known position of the vehicle.



The PRO-I EVO is the ideal vehicle for getting around the city thanks to a more powerful 350W motor – which makes it even more responsive when starting and more effective uphill – a 280 Wh battery and a colour LED display. The powerful LED lights offer safety at night and in situations of reduced visibility.



The scooter is light and compact. It can be closed without any effort thanks to the new improved easy-folding system, which makes it easy to use combined with public and private transport. The renewed locking system features an anti-vibration mechanism that makes the scooter even safer and more resistant.



The PRO-I EVO will be available in Europe from February 1, 2021 at dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in shops and major online consumer and specialized electronics stores.



Further information on all products in the Ducati Urban e-Mobility range is available at www.ducatiurbanemobility.com