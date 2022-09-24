When it comes to drug addiction, we know there are many negative effects that it can have on you. Falling into addiction can lead to all manner of issues that will have a major impact on your health and wellbeing, as well as taking its toll on things such as jobs, relationships and beyond.

It’s a vicious cycle, that will end in two ways – getting help by checking into drug rehab or doing lasting damage to yourself that can ultimately end in death.

Of course, that’s not something men really think of when they’re dropping a pill on a big night out, but it’s the knock-on effect that can have. However, what men perhaps don’t think about when it comes to taking drugs, is the knock-on effect drugs can have on the sex drive.

That’s right, it’s all well and good taking a party drug on a night out, but taking drugs can make it incredibly difficult to maintain healthy relationships with sexual partners. Many believe that drugs can increase the libido, but it’s actually the opposite.

That’s largely because addiction can cause the inability to function during sex. Erectile dysfunction is an increased risk when taking drugs, while it will also make it more difficult to reach orgasm. Many people will have suffered brewers droop before and the difficulty in reaching climax after alcohol, and taking drugs and suffering from addiction is an extreme version of that.

Heroin, cocaine and alcohol are the main substances that can cause this, while there are also other ways that addiction can cause problems sexually. When under the influence, judgement is skewed significantly, which can lead to bad decisions and a higher chance of contracting an STD. That may come through sharing a needle, or undertaking unprotected sex, and can even lead to infertility in some cases.

All of this can have serious damage on relationships, all from the direct result of addiction, so while it may seem like you’re taking drugs to loosen up and perhaps perform better, the fact of the matter is that in the long run, it’s going to do absolutely nothing for your sexual performance, and you may end up with no appetite for it, and no relationship to enjoy.