The 2020/21 season along the previous season will classed as being a very different league as there are no crowds in the stadiums. This must have a impact on the players and this has been reflected in some results. We are have brought together 4 teams that we think could be in the running for the championship this season.

Liverpool

They have started this season in a very similar fashion to last season. Not pulling up trees but still getting the results that they need to, so they will be near the top of the league at the end of the season.

This season however the rest of the league will see their game against the champions as a cup final. This was seen when Aston Villa beat Liverpool 7-2.

We still think that Liverpool will be top three again this season.

Manchester City

After a poor season last time you would of expected Manchester City to be ready for this season however with an aging team and a leaky defence, Man City are a bit of a unknown entity this season.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard has again been very shrewd with his signing and coaching this season. So far Chelsea have started the season well and they should be good enough to get into the top 4 this year.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs this year have a look of a title winning Jose Mourinho team. This seasons Spurs are grinding out results and are showing some steel that they have missed over the last few years. Is this Spurs year, who knows but it may be their best shot.