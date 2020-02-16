The Nike React Gato is designed specifically for futsal players and leverages a trio of innovative technologies — Nike Touch360, Nike Flyknit and Nike React — to promote fluid movement, durability and comfort.

The boot’s design is informed by studies in the Nike Sports Research Lab (NSRL) that recorded a library of futsal moves and gathered data on the directional forces at play while players control the ball. The research is all about enhancing touch and improving control in the fast-paced, tightly-spaced, small-sided game.

During a 40-minute futsal match, the number of touches, shots on goal and meters covered per minute by each player exceeds those in an 11-player, 90-minute match. There are four times the touches, twice as many shots, and, on average, four times as many goals scored. These statistics are indicative of a game that requires players to adapt quickly — skill is defined by a creative mix of individuality, style and muscle memory — and play fast.