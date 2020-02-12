February 06, 2020 – Separated by a short drive along Tobacco Road, the biannual matchup between the basketball teams of Duke University and the University of North Carolina (UNC) is one of the fiercest rivalries in sport. The two programs first faced off January 24, 1920. For their initial regular-season matchup of the 2019-20 season, Duke and UNC will wear special uniforms that harken back to that first game.

The body is covered in the programs’ respective tones of heathered blue. The front of the jerseys are characterized by the program logo and are absent of numbers, mirroring the teams’ 1920 look. On the inside bottom hem of the jerseys are the Roman numerals MCMXX-MMXX, which translates to 1920-2020. A gold jock tag and gold ELITE tag on the neck signifies a special distinction: programs that have won at least one national championship as a Nike school.

A retail version of the Duke and UNC jerseys releases February 7.