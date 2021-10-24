But what’s this? A letter? And another one? And another one? Who could they be from and what are they trying to tell us? There’s only one way to find out!

Hamburg, October 6th, 2021 – As the temperature drops and night expands its reach over the land, the world of Aura Kingdom has become a bit spookier for the start of The Hauntings of Azuria. Monsters, wolves, and the undead have popped up and it’s up to the players to fight them off. Doing so will not only return peace to the land, but heroes will be handsomely rewarded for their valiant efforts.