The Hollywood Mirror: A Must-Have for Budding Beauty Creators The new Studio Creator Hollywood Mirror: Get Ready With Me Set has arrived giving content creators, makeup lovers and beauty beginners the ultimate desk-top setup for flawless lighting, hands-free filming and effortless organisation. With three lighting modes, adjustable brightness, a 360° phone holder and a detachable accessory tray, this is the must-have mirror for anyone creating GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, tutorials, or selfies. Whether you’re getting ready for a night out, filming a makeup routine or perfecting your skincare ritual, the Hollywood Mirror transforms any space into a professional-style vanity, without the studio price tag. Features · LED Hollywood Lighting, Three professional lighting modes: white, natural and warm · Adjustable Brightness, Touchscreen dimmer control for tailored lighting · 360° Phone Holder, Built-in holder rotates to capture your best angles · Hands-Free Filming, Perfect for shooting Get Ready With Me videos, tutorials or time-lapse makeup routines · Detachable Storage Tray, Keeps beauty essentials, accessories or tools tidy and within easy reach · Stylish & Compact Design, Ideal for bedroom desks, vanity units or compact filming setups · USB Rechargeable – Powered by USB for easy use at home or on-the-go Contents · 1 x Studio Creator Hollywood Mirror · 1 x Built-in 360° Rotating Phone Holder · 1 x Removable Storage Tray · 1 x USB Charging Cable Create, Film, Glow – All in One Designed for the new generation of beauty and lifestyle creators, the Studio Creator Hollywood Mirror is more than just a mirror, it’s a content creation companion. With adjustable lighting to suit every skin tone and environment, creators can film confidently with soft, even lighting and no harsh shadows. It’s never been easier to create professional-style content from your own bedroom. Whether it’s GRWM reels, skincare tutorials or daily vlogs, users can keep their hands free and their space clutter-free, while capturing content with the perfect glow every time. Specifications · Dimensions 27.7L cm x 4.6D cm x 36.2H cm · 3 Lighting Modes, White, Natural and Warm · Touchscreen dimmer with Brightness Control · 360° adjustable built-in Phone Holder · Removable accessory tray · Power USB rechargeable (cable included) The Studio Creator Hollywood Mirror: Get Ready With Me Set is available now at Smyths Toys for £24.99.