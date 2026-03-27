Eldon Square Launches Easter Reading Corner to Inspire Young Readers

Eldon Square, Newcastle’s premier shopping destination, is inviting young bookworms and their families to step into a magical world of stories and free family fun this Easter, as the centre launches a brand-new Reading Corner in partnership with the National Literacy Trust in the North East.

Running from Friday 3 April to Friday 17 April, from 11-3pm each day, Eldon Square’s Community Quarter will transform into a cosy corner dedicated to reading and imagination. The Reading Corner will feature a wide selection of children’s books, immersive story telling sessions and Easter related craft activities.

The Reading Corner is a place where families can settle down with a good book, and with plenty of adventures to dive into and characters to embody, it’s the perfect place to enhance children’s creativity this Easter.

The National Literacy Trust in the North East will be hosting interactive storytelling sessions from 12pm – 2pm, bringing beloved children’s books to life with themed reading experiences throughout the week:

Monday 13 April – Intergalactic fun with Aliens Love Underpants (by Claire Freedman)

Tuesday 14 April – Fantasy and magic with The Magic Crayon (by Amy Sparkes)

Wednesday 15 April – Superheroes with Even Superheroes Have Bad Days (by Shelly Becker)

Thursday 16 April – Proud to be me with Elmer (by David McKee)

What’s more, to mark Eldon Square’s 50th anniversary, the centre will be giving away 50 free children’s books on Friday 10 April at 11am in the Community Quarter.

( source ), and one in ten children in the region (10.3%) do not have a single book of their own at home ( source ). As 2026 marks the National Year of Reading, this initiative comes at an important time for the region as National Literacy Trust research shows that fewer than 2 in 5 children and young people in the North East (37.8% ) say they enjoy reading in their free timeand one in ten children in the region (10.3%) do not have a single book of their own at home ().

By introducing the Reading Corner and hosting free storytelling sessions with the National Literacy Trust, Eldon Square hopes to help spark a love of reading among local children and families.

Helen Cowie, Centre Director at Eldon Square, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the National Literacy Trust in the North East to bring a Reading Corner to Eldon Square this Easter, giving families a chance to enjoy stories together and rediscover the joy of reading.

“We recognise the importance of early literacy in building confidence, imagination and essential life skills, and as we celebrate our 50th year, we’re proud to be giving away 50 children’s books alongside the activity.”

Linzi Winn, Manager of the National Literacy Trust in the North East, said: “We know that when children enjoy reading, they read more often, benefiting not only reading skills, but wellbeing, confidence and educational outcomes. ( source ) “We know that when children enjoy reading, they read more often, benefiting not only reading skills, but wellbeing, confidence and educational outcomes. (

“We’re grateful to be working with Eldon Square to create inspiring story spaces and fun events for the children in our community. By giving them the chance to engage with and enjoy stories for a range of different interests, we hope to spark a love of reading that will last a lifetime.”

https://eldonsquare.co.uk/ For more information about the Eldon Square’s Easter Reading Corner, please see here:

https://literacytrust.org.uk/ For more information about the National Literacy Trust, see here: