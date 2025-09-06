Metrocentre Gateshead: The Ultimate Guide to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and Economic Impact

Introduction: Why the Metrocentre Is a North East Icon

When you think of shopping and leisure in the North East of England, one name dominates the conversation: the Metrocentre in Gateshead. Since opening in 1986, it has grown to become not only one of the largest shopping centres in the UK, but also a true cultural and economic landmark. With a sprawling footprint of over 2 million square feet, more than 270 shops, around 60 restaurants and cafés, and an ever-expanding list of entertainment attractions, the Metrocentre is far more than just a place to shop.

It’s a destination that draws millions of visitors annually, provides thousands of jobs, and contributes significantly to the North East economy. Whether you’re planning a full day out with the family, looking for retail therapy, or curious about its role in Gateshead’s development, this guide takes you through everything you need to know about the Metrocentre.

How Big Is the Metrocentre? Size, Scale & Layout

The sheer size of the Metrocentre is staggering. Covering around 2,076,000 sq ft (193,000 m²) of retail and leisure space, it is one of the biggest indoor shopping centres in Europe.

Shops: Over 273 stores offering everything from global fashion brands to specialist boutiques.

Dining: Around 60 restaurants and cafés , covering everything from casual fast food to sit-down dining experiences.

Parking: Nearly 10,000 free parking spaces , ensuring easy access for drivers.

Zones: The centre is divided into five distinct shopping “malls” or quadrants — Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Platinum — making it easy to navigate.

Adjacent areas: The Metro Retail Park adds another 183,000 sq ft of home and lifestyle stores, while the metrOasis area includes drive-thru restaurants and cafés such as Starbucks, Toby Carvery and Krispy Kreme.

The centre was designed with the visitor journey in mind, combining shopping, dining, and leisure under one roof. The scale is so impressive that you could easily spend an entire day without running out of things to do.

Shopping at the Metrocentre: Stores, Brands & Hidden Gems

The Metrocentre has long been a retail paradise, attracting shoppers from across the UK. Its tenant mix includes major high street brands, luxury names, and unique independent retailers.

Flagship and Anchor Stores

Marks & Spencer – one of the largest in the UK.

Next – a massive multi-floor store covering fashion, home, and beauty.

Primark – popular for affordable fashion.

TK Maxx – offering designer bargains.

Sports Direct – a giant store for sportswear and equipment.

Apple Store – tech lovers’ favourite.

Fashion & Beauty

The Metrocentre is a hub for UK high street fashion with H&M, Zara, River Island, New Look, Lush, Superdry, and JD Sports. Beauty fans can explore Boots, The Body Shop, Rituals, and Sephora pop-ups, making it a go-to spot for cosmetics and skincare.

Lifestyle & Home

For home interiors, IKEA (nearby), B&M, Waterstones, Lakeland, and Clintons are popular. Gamers and tech fans can visit GAME, Currys, and LEGO stores.

Hidden Gems

The Village – an area filled with independent boutiques and smaller specialist stores.

Handmade craft stalls and seasonal pop-ups at Christmas.

Unique collectable stores offering niche gifts, board games, and memorabilia.

The shopping variety is a key reason the Metrocentre remains popular even as online retail grows — it offers experiences and discoveries you can’t get from a website.

Dining at the Metrocentre: From Quick Bites to Sit-Down Meals

With around 60 food and drink outlets, the Metrocentre caters to every taste and budget.

Fast Food & Quick Eats

McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, Greggs, Popeyes, Five Guys, and Burger King are always busy with shoppers on the go.

Krispy Kreme – an iconic stop for doughnut lovers.

Starbucks and Costa Coffee – multiple locations across the centre.

Casual Dining & Restaurants

Nando’s, Wagamama, Bella Italia, Chiquito, YO! Sushi, Zizzi, and Pizza Express offer sit-down meals with international flavours.

TGI Fridays and Thaikhun add an American and Thai twist.

Local independents – including dessert parlours and bubble tea cafés — bring variety and a taste of North East flair.

The Qube Dining Quarter

Located in the Yellow Mall, The Qube is home to many of the sit-down restaurants, as well as entertainment like bowling, climbing, and escape rooms. It’s the social heart of the Metrocentre in the evenings.

Entertainment & Attractions: What You Can Do Beyond Shopping

The Metrocentre is not just about retail therapy. It has become a full-scale leisure destination, ensuring visitors can spend an entire day enjoying activities.

Odeon Cinema – a 12-screen complex with IMAX, 3D, and luxury seating options.

Namco Funscape – a massive entertainment centre with arcade games, dodgems, bowling, and soft play.

Clip ’n’ Climb – 26 themed climbing walls and a thrilling 10m vertical drop slide.

Treetop Golf – two 18-hole mini-golf courses set in a jungle-themed environment.

The Escapologist – immersive escape rooms perfect for groups.

Everlast Gym – a 40,000 sq ft fitness facility, one of the UK’s largest hybrid gyms, complete with boxing rings, yoga, saunas, and ice baths.

This blend of activities makes the Metrocentre particularly popular with families, teenagers, and groups of friends, as there’s always something fun beyond the shops.

Family-Friendly Fun at the Metrocentre

For families with children, the Metrocentre remains a top day-out destination.

Soft play centres inside Namco Funscape.

Kids’ events – storytelling, seasonal shows, and character meet-and-greets.

Christmas and Easter attractions – from Santa’s grotto to themed crafts.

Child-friendly restaurants – with kids’ menus and play areas.

Although the legendary Metroland theme park closed in 2008, the spirit of family fun continues through its new attractions. Parents often find the convenience of everything under one roof invaluable, especially on rainy North East days.

Health, Fitness & Wellbeing: Everlast Gym and More

In 2023, Everlast Gyms opened its flagship site inside the Metrocentre. Covering 40,000 sq ft, it’s the largest hybrid gym in the UK.

Facilities include:

Free weights and resistance areas.

Spin and yoga studios.

Functional training zones.

Ice baths, saunas, and recovery areas.

A boxing ring for fitness and training.

This addition highlights how the Metrocentre is adapting to modern lifestyle needs — offering wellbeing alongside shopping and entertainment.

Metrocentre’s Role in the North East Economy

The Metrocentre isn’t just a shopping hub — it’s a driving force in the regional economy.

Jobs: The centre supports over 10,000 jobs , both directly (retail, dining, and facilities staff) and indirectly through its supply chains.

Business Rates: It contributes tens of millions annually to Gateshead Council through business rates.

Visitor Spend: People visiting the Metrocentre spend hundreds of millions each year , supporting local businesses and services.

Tourism Boost: The Metrocentre attracts visitors from across the UK and even overseas, adding to the North East’s appeal as a destination.

The shopping centre has been pivotal in transforming Gateshead from an industrial hub to a retail and leisure powerhouse, complementing Newcastle’s city centre.

Jobs & Employment Opportunities at Metrocentre

The Metrocentre is a major employer in the North East. With hundreds of stores, restaurants, and service providers, it offers diverse roles including:

Retail sales and management.

Customer service and hospitality.

Logistics, cleaning, and maintenance.

Marketing and administration.

Seasonal jobs — especially around Christmas.

For young people, the Metrocentre has long been a first step into employment, offering training and experience that boost long-term career prospects.

Tourism Impact: How Metrocentre Puts Gateshead on the Map

The Metrocentre has become one of the UK’s most visited shopping centres, drawing in millions of tourists annually. Its proximity to Newcastle city centre, Gateshead Quays, Angel of the North, and Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art makes it an ideal stop for visitors exploring the region.

Tour buses and travel packages frequently include Metrocentre stops, and many visitors from Scotland and Yorkshire plan day trips specifically to shop and dine here.

Events, Seasonal Attractions & Community Engagement

The Metrocentre is more than a retail hub — it’s a community gathering place. Throughout the year, it hosts:

Christmas celebrations with lights, grotto, and festive markets.

Easter family events with crafts, treasure hunts, and performances.

Fashion shows and product launches in partnership with brands.

Charity fundraising and local community initiatives.

This makes it a dynamic destination that evolves with the seasons, encouraging repeat visits.

Travel & Accessibility: How to Get to Metrocentre

Getting to the Metrocentre is straightforward:

By Car: Just off the A1 in Gateshead with almost 10,000 free parking spaces.

By Train: MetroCentre railway station connects to Newcastle and other towns.

By Bus: The Metrocentre Interchange links to services across Gateshead, Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, and beyond.

By Foot & Bike: Safe walking and cycling paths are available for local visitors.

Accessibility is strong, with step-free access, lifts, and family-friendly facilities throughout the complex.

Top Tips for Visiting the Metrocentre

Plan your route – pick your shopping quadrant to avoid walking in circles. Arrive early – especially at weekends, for parking and quieter shopping. Book restaurants – popular ones like Nando’s and Wagamama get busy. Check events – seasonal attractions often add to the experience. Use public transport – saves the stress of parking at peak times.

Metrocentre vs Other UK Shopping Destinations

Compared to Bluewater in Kent or Trafford Centre in Manchester, the Metrocentre stands out for its balance of retail, leisure, and free parking. It has a more relaxed Northern charm and is strategically placed to attract shoppers from across the North East, Yorkshire, and Scotland.

Future Plans & Developments

The Metrocentre continues to evolve. Plans include:

Refurbishing older units into modern retail spaces.

Expanding leisure facilities to match changing consumer habits.

Strengthening sustainability initiatives, including recycling schemes and greener energy use.

These steps ensure the Metrocentre remains relevant in the age of online shopping by focusing on experience over transactions.

FAQs About Metrocentre

Is Metrocentre the biggest shopping centre in the UK?

It is one of the largest, covering over 2 million sq ft, though Westfield London is slightly bigger by retail space.

Can you spend a full day at Metrocentre?

Yes — between shopping, dining, cinema, bowling, climbing, and golf, you can easily spend an entire day.

Is Metrocentre family-friendly?

Absolutely. Soft play areas, child-friendly dining, and seasonal events make it perfect for families.

Is parking free at Metrocentre?

Yes — with nearly 10,000 spaces, parking is free of charge.

What is the nearest train station?

MetroCentre railway station, directly linked by footbridge to the centre.

Conclusion: More Than Just a Shopping Trip

The Metrocentre in Gateshead is far more than a shopping mall. It is a community landmark, economic powerhouse, and visitor destination that continues to evolve with the times. From its vast retail offerings and dining options to its entertainment attractions and job opportunities, it remains a cornerstone of life in the North East.

For families, tourists, and locals alike, the Metrocentre is a place where memories are made — whether you’re hunting for bargains, enjoying a meal, or trying your hand at mini-golf. And for the wider region, it’s a reminder of how Gateshead has transformed into a hub of retail, leisure, and economic growth.