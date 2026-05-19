THE HOPPINGS GETS ARTY…

A POPULAR art competition which captures the memories youngsters have of one of the North East’s longest-standing and much-loved events is set to return for the third year.

The Hopping will be back at Newcastle’s Town Moor for a 10-day run from Friday 19 June.

And now young people are being encouraged to put pen – or paint or pencil – to paper and share their vision of what Europe’s biggest travelling fair means to them, with VIP prize packages up for grabs.

The art competition is now in its third year and is open to anyone under the age of 18.

Youngsters are being asked to create a drawing or painting which showcases what The Hoppings means to them – which could cover everything from eating candy floss to enjoying a favourite ride to hooking a duck.

And along with the top pieces of artwork being displayed on giant banners around the Town Moor ground, three lucky winners will each be invited to the VIP launch event on the opening day where they will be able to enjoy all the rides for free before the Hoppings to the general public.

Organisers don’t want the winners to not share their good fortune – so they will also be able to bring along their entire school class.

Anyone wanting to participate simply needs to create their picture and upload it to The Hoppings website at www.hoppingsfunfairs.com and include their name and contact details.

All entries also need to be authorised by a parent or guardian, with all submissions needed to be made before the deadline of 15 June. Entries which are created by AI will be automatically disqualified.

Ryan Crow of Crow Events – which organises the Hoppings – said the success of previous years meant the competition was now part of the event.

“We have had some fantastic entries over the years and we can’t wait to see the incredible artistic talent of the young people of the North East yet again,” he said.

“We are really looking forward to seeing what they produce this time round and we hope that schools and community groups will encourage children to get involved, as well as parents and guardians.

“It also shows us how much The Hoppings means to the local community and how much a part of it we are.”