SUNDERLAND FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL IS GOING TO BE SOUND…

SUNDERLAND’s Food and Drink Festival is not only dishing up the best cuisine from around the world, but it is also serving it with a side order of major music talent.

The three day festival, which is taking place from 5-7 June, has unveiled a packed programme of entertainment, much of which will be a showcase of local performers.

Keel Square will become entertainment central, with a variety of different artistes taking to the stage throughout the weekend.

And that means something for everyone, with performances covering every musical genre, from rock to disco and from folk to punk.

On the opening day of the festival the music will start at 10am with Deja Brew, playing much loved hits covering everything from jazz to funk to soul.

Local performer Alex Winn – a familiar face at the Stadium of Light – will take to the stage at 12.30pm, followed by Will Swindle, who also plays with Alex in the band Swindled.

Welsh folk singer/songwriter Ruby Kelly will be next to sppaer, followed by Caleb Adams and up-and-coming girl group, Northern Daughters later in the afternoon.

Internationally known singer, Ami Vaziri, will set the stage for the last act of the day, Re-Live the 90s performing the greatest hits of that era.

Saturday’s line-up starts off with a bang at 10am with the Hunters, a tribute to the Demon Hunters, who were a huge hit at Sunderland’s Lunar New Year event.

Hot on their heels will be the the Rock Choir who will be uplifting everyone’s spirits, then visitors can enjoy two powerhouse performances one after another, with James Berry followed by Ruby Kelly

Eddie Scott, who draws inspiration from the pop-punk and power pop music of the 90s and 00s, will be take to the stage around 2pm, followed an hour later by Lyla-Mae Morton.

The first tribute act of the weekend can be seen later that day, when Katy Perry Live will perform all of the iconic singer’s hits.

There’s a change of genre when Will Jennison Presents County Roads and at 6pm visitors can enjoy the music of one of the world’s best loved bands, when Voulez 2 shows why they are regarded as the ultimate ABBA tribute.

Sunday’s programme kicks off at 10.30am with a performance by Jenny Dean, followed by the young talent from Inspire Stage School.

Then visitors can enjoy Liam Dickman and t local girl Isabel Maria – flagged as one to watch by the BBC – who is set to appear early in the afternoon.

The first of the day’s tribute acts can be seen around 2pm, when the Story of Styles, featuring Starstruck’s Brandon Hunt, will bring to life the greatest hits of One Direction and Harry Styles.

Bringing the programme to a spectacular end will Run To You, which pays homage to one of the greatest divas of all times – Whitney Houston.

Frankie Francis, Music Officer at Sunderland Music City, has curated some of the entertainment line-up and is excited about the weekend.

“It’s wonderful that Sunderland’s BIDs are working with Sunderland Music City on some of the music programme for the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival,” he said.

“This is always a great event in the city centre with lots of people of all ages enjoying food and drink from around the culinary world.

“What we love is organisations like Sunderland BIDs recognising that music is everywhere in this city and we have so much talent to showcase. Giving opportunities to Sunderland based musicians at events like this, is exactly what makes us a music city.”

Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs, said the entertainment was a huge part of the weekend.

“Along with the amazing food and drink offering, the market stalls and the great interactive characters we have making up the Festival, it’s fantastic for us to have such a strong musical line-up,” she said.

“There is literally something for everyone and we are delighted to be able to give this opportunity to showcase so much local talent.”

The full programme – which is sponsored by Stagecoach North East – is available at

www.sunderlandfooddrinkfest.co.uk

All timings are subject to change.