If you’re looking for top, hot slots, then look no further than the high rollers casino slot collection. With over 2,000 games to choose from, this is an online casino that packs virtually all the major hits. What should you consider playing if you are new to Rollers Casino, though? Allow us to provide you with a few hints today. Our recommendations include:

John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen

Arguably one of the most loved and popular ancient Egyptian-themed progressive slots on the net, John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen, comes from Pragmatic Play’s library. The 5-reel, 25-line slot offers multipliers worth up to 25x and comes with expanding symbols and a re-spin bonus that can yield wins worth up to 800x a total stake. This Pragmatic Play slot is just one in a series of John Hunter slots at Rollers.

Good Girl, Bad Girl

BetSoft Gaming’s Good Girl, Bad Girl, stands out from other progressive jackpots. Sure, it may not have quite the same epic prizes at stake as, say, Microgaming’s Mega Moolah. However, the game does let you alter your gameplay. You can choose whether you wish to play with the Angel, Devil or both features, giving you choices, that few other progressive jackpot slots offer to bettors. If you want a jackpot slot with radically different gameplay, this will tick those boxes.

Vikings Go to Hell

Vikings Go to Hell is another game that is a part of a series. Rollers Casino is home to four other entries in this Viking-themed series from Yggdrasil Gaming. While the end of the world plays a dramatic role in this game’s bonus, so does fighting a Kraken and triggering Berzerk (rage) modes with wilds. A game everybody should play, Vikings Go to Hell and its predecessors sometimes needs a bit of practice before you fully understand what’s happening in this extensive slot release.

Madame Destiny: MegaWays

There are many MegaWays slots for you to play at Rollers.io, but Madame Destiny is one of the more mysterious. With its 96.5% RTP rate, it is a generous game and one that offers highly volatile action, a non-progressive jackpot worth 5,000x a bet, and balanced gameplay. All this is, of course, wrapped up in a fortune teller and mystical theme and comes complete with the customary MegaWays engine.

The Magic Orb: Hold and Win

iSoftBet’s Hold and Win slots are all the rage right now, and Magic Orb: Hold and Win is one of the newest to go live. This game stands out for its highly volatile nature and its top non-progressive prize of 15,000x a bet. It has the potential to dish out multiple fixed jackpots via its hold and win mechanic, which sees some reels and symbols held while you try to accumulate and collect others to pocket epic cash prizes.