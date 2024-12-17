The Kia EV3 is ready for Europe: Responsible electric mobility in an elevated SUV package

The Kia EV3 is a dedicated, high-volume EV for the compact SUV market, with a segment-leading range of up to 375 miles

Efficient, spacious, and comfortable, the EV3 has the versatility and affordability to be the main car of the household

Extensive testing in Europe in all conditions shows the EV3 performs equally well on highways, city streets and winding roads

Available upgrades and cutting-edge technologies, including new Kia In-Car Payment, enhance the driving and ownership experience

The EV3 is one of the most efficient EVs on the market for charging, range and performance

The EV3 features an optional trunk liner made from recycled materials collected from the ocean

The Kia EV3 has arrived to redefine the compact electric SUV market, with a segment-leading range of up to 375 miles on a single charge1 and an innovative interior design that optimises space, comfort and accessibility. Kia’s first dedicated electric compact SUV is ready for all European journeys and lifestyles, and sets a new benchmark for design, efficiency and performance in a high-demand market segment.

The Kia EV3 leverages the premium-level technologies of the EV6 and EV9, both multi-award-winning vehicles, in a compact, efficient, spacious, and comfortable car. The EV3 can adapt to every lifestyle and has the flexibility and affordability to be the main car of the household. Following extensive testing in Europe in all driving conditions, the model is proven to perform equally well on highways, city streets, winding roads, and long journeys. This testing also included validation of range and charging, with the EV3 confirmed as one of the most efficient EVs on the market.

“The Kia EV3 is an amazingly versatile vehicle, built and designed to accommodate the diverse needs and distinctive lifestyles of customers across Europe,” said Marc Hedrich, President & CEO of Kia Europe. “It also shows how a high-volume EV can be part of a broad ecosystem that includes in-car payments, over-the-air updates, bi-directional charging, digital upgrades and much more, to make driving more convenient than ever before.”

Built on Kia’s dedicated EV architecture, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV3 is designed to prioritise the driving and ownership experience while making EVs available to a wider range of customers. It is part of Kia’s strategy to have 11 electric vehicles on the market by 2026, expanding to 15 models by 2027, with a fully electric product line-up in Europe by 2035.

An electrifying driving experience

The 375-mile range of the EV3 goes up to 479 miles when the vehicle is used purely in city driving situations1. This is supported by i-Pedal technology and a Regenerative Braking System3 that offers the driver more flexibility and control by separating the level of regenerative braking from the full stopping control function. Full one-pedal driving can be used in all regenerative braking modes, as well as in reverse. The system also remembers the previously selected level when the vehicle is turned off, and automatically applies it when the vehicle is turned on again.

The efficiency and performance of the EV3 is aided by active air flap technology and a boat-tail shape, to improve aerodynamics. The drag coefficient of just 0.263 helps to reduce power consumption and increase the range. Extensive wind tunnel testing enabled Kia engineers to hone the EV3’s aerodynamic performance, including optimising the wheel shapes and enhancing the rear combination lamps. There are also new side sill undercovers, along with eight parts covering the underbody, for cleaner underfloor airflow and reduced drag.

Also helping drivers extend the range is the Driving Range Guide. Located in the instrument cluster, it displays the maximum and minimum driving ranges achievable depending on driving style, and an estimated range based on past driving efficiency.

400V fast charging technology enables the EV3 to go from 10-to-80% in 29 minutes for the 58.3 kWh battery version, and 31 minutes for the 81.4 kWh version. Up to 125 miles of range can be added in just 15 minutes2. A stable charging power profile, combined with excellent efficiency, makes the EV3 one of the leading EVs for mile-per-minute charging in its segment. Fully compatible with European charging infrastructure, the EV3 is supported by Kia Charge, the brand’s network that offers access to more than 800,000 charging points in 28 European countries.

Kia is one of the leading manufacturers to bring Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging to the compact EV SUV segment. This feature enables the car to power external devices and allows customers to maximise the EV3’s accessibility. Every EV3 is also capable of bi-directional charging, including Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Home, and Vehicle-to-Building6, which will gradually be introduced across European markets.

The EV3 features the world’s first highly efficient and super-compact thin HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) system that delivers consistent cabin comfort in all weather conditions, maximising comfort, and minimising power usage, without compromising range. The cleverly packaged system gives front-seat passengers an extra six centimetres of room in the footwell when compared with a conventional HVAC system. The highly efficient thermal management system, now in its fourth generation, improves heat pump performance, simultaneously absorbing outside air heat and driving heat (from powertrain components, for instance).

The EV3’s driving dynamics have been developed and tuned to meet the high expectations of European customers in terms of ride, handling, and steering. Even before the first test car was assembled, the EV3 went through an extensive virtual development, with hundreds of different setups tested on an advanced dynamic driving simulator. The resulting optimal geometries and compliances were then released for Kia’s European engineers to fine-tune the vehicle on European roads. The steering has been also specifically tuned for European driving conditions, with a focus on precision and linearity, enabling the EV3 to easily handle suburban curvy roads, city streets and motorways.

The vehicle’s suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Highway Driving Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control 2, and collision prevention systems, have also been extensively tested on European roads.

Technology and convenience

The EV3’s spacious interior provides a ‘living room’ feel, with an array of usability features designed to make every journey comfortable and convenient. The clean, uncluttered dashboard has a triple-screen panoramic display. This combines a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation screen and a 12.3-inch driver display screen, sandwiching a 5.3-inch segment display for climate control. A 12.3-inch head-up display puts all the necessary information within the driver’s eye line. As in the EV9, the EV3 achieves an excellent balance between touch and tactile controls for interior functions that help to minimise driver distraction.

Debuting on the EV3 is Kia In-Car Payment expanding the capability of the vehicle for in-car payments. The first partnership available is with Parkopedia, which will help drivers locate available parking and pay for it through the vehicle’s navigation screen. In-Car Payment’s convenience for drivers is part of Kia’s commitment to enhancing the driving experience and improving customer satisfaction across all touchpoints of a journey.

The EV3 offers the future of connectivity with over-the-air updates, video streaming capability4, features on demand via the Kia Connect Store and a Digital Key 2.0 that enables up to 7 customers to unlock and start the vehicle using a smartphone or smartwatch. It is also the first Kia vehicle that will feature Kia’s AI Assistant with ChatGPT that helps enhance the customer’s understanding, knowledge, and enjoyment of the vehicle4.

Responsible mobility and refined design

The EV3 incorporates the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy that harnesses the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole. Inside and out, the EV3 balances emotional and rational elements, representing the ‘Joy for Reason’ design pillar.

The unique interior ‘living space’ features relaxation seats, clever storage solutions, sliding tables, expansive head and legroom, intelligent mood lighting, and nature-inspired colours to enhance the well-being of drivers and passengers on every journey. The seats include mesh-like headrests on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants for better ventilation and comfort.

The EV3, among many innovations, includes a new optional limited edition trunk liner, featuring a geometric wave reminiscent of waves and trash flowing into a net. The accessory is made from recycled materials, 40% of it recycled ocean plastic from the Pacific Ocean collected as part of the cooperation with The Ocean Cleanup. The seven-year partnership aims to find innovative solutions and contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet, enabling the removal of almost half a million kilogrammes of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The trunk liner is the first application developed through this partnership.

In addition, every EV3 features Kia’s 10 ‘must-have’ sustainable material solutions, such as bioplastics, recycled PET fabrics, and BTX-free paint. As part of its long-term sustainability strategy, Kia is aiming to have 20% of the plastics used in its vehicles come from recycled sources by 2030.

The EV3 is now available in Europe, and is on sale in the UK. In future Kia plans to introduce an all-wheel drive (AWD) variant, expanding the range of choice for customers beyond the current two-wheel drive (2WD) models5.