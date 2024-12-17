Toyota Landcruiser (as seen at SEMA show) and Tacoma, Dodge RAM 1500, Ford F150 and Bronco are latest additions to Milltek’s USA sports exhaust range engineered for improved sound and performance

Milltek adds new exhausts to USA product range to enhance sound and performance of Dodge RAM 1500, Toyota Landcruiser (as seen at SEMA show), Toyota Tacoma, Ford F150 and Ford Bronco

Milltek aftermarket performance exhausts for cars and pick-up trucks in North America are engineered at its USA subsidiary, Milltek Corp, in Tennessee

Product range has expanded quickly since Milltek Corp founded in 2022

Details of USA products and stockists available at: www.milltekcorp.com

The Toyota Landcruiser on Milltek’s stand at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas along with the new Dodge Ram 1500, Toyota Tacoma and the Ford F150 and Bronco are the latest models added to Milltek’s OEM+ aftermarket performance exhausts range for pick-up trucks engineered to improve their sound and performance.

Milltek Corp, the subsidiary of Milltek Sport founded in the USA in 2022, is equipped with its own R&D engineering team who, with the expertise from Milltek’s 40+ years of experience in the UK and Europe, are constantly developing new exhaust systems specifically for cars and pick-up trucks in the USA.

“As automotive manufacturers strive to make their vehicles more efficient, we’ve noticed that some engines don’t always sound as good anymore,” said Steve Pound, CEO of Milltek Corp (and Dodge RAM owner), “So our skilled engineers design our premium OEM+ exhaust systems to enhance the tone and volume again, and we believe trucks deserve to sound good, too,” he added.

For example, Dodge replaced the RAM’s V8 in favour of a 3.0-litre twin turbo engine, and although it has more power, many feel it sounds a little muted in comparison. Milltek has solved this issue with its new Cat-Back exhaust systems that don’t just look great with either polished or Cerakote black 5.5” tips, but also offer a better sound quality and volume from the new engine. Using a reflective silencer to prevent drone, once again, Milltek has developed an exhaust system that enhances appearance, sound and characteristics.

Similarly, the new Milltek exhaust for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma has a choice of resonated or non-resonated versions to create a louder and deeper sound from its 2.4-litre turbo engine in Hybrid Crew Cab models (both 5ft bed and extended Cab 6ft bed options).

Milltek has also recently introduced resonated and non-resonated exhaust systems for the iconic Ford F150 (2021+ Supercrew 3.5-litre Twin Turbo V6 EcoBoost or 5.0-litre V8 models, including Tremor) and the 6th generation of the Ford Bronco (2.7-litre V6 or 2.3-litre I4 engines from 2021+).

Steve Pound, CEO of Milltek Corp, said: “Since expanding Milltek’s operations to the United States in 2022, we’ve been establishing our dealer network and exhibiting at grass roots events across the country to remind everyone of the benefits in terms of sound, quality and durability of Milltek’s OEM+ performance exhaust systems compared to standard fittings. Our engineers in Tennessee are constantly developing new exhaust systems specifically for the USA market. As a result, we are continually expanding our range to include more and more of the most popular cars and trucks.”

For further information visit: https://milltekcorp.com.