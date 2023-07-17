The name of Apprentice Car No. 9 is Škoda Roadiaq

29 Apprenticeship Centre students are turning a Škoda Enyaq into a mobile-office camper

The name of the ninth Škoda Apprentice Car underlines the adventurous spirit of modern explorers

The official presentation of the Škoda Roadiaq is scheduled to take place in June 2023

Mladá Boleslav, 8 June 2023 – The 9th edition Škoda Apprentice Car is called Škoda Roadiaq. The name underlines the adventurous spirit of modern explorers, in line with Škoda’s current “Let´s Explore” slogan. In this year’s project, 29 students of the Škoda Apprenticeship Centre in Mladá Boleslav are transforming a battery-electric Škoda Enyaq SUV into a multifunctional camper van and mobile-office vehicle packed with sustainable interior materials. The 9th Apprentice Car will therefore offer plenty of space and smart ideas for work and relaxation – along with all-wheel drive ready to take today’s travellers wherever they want to go.

Martin Slabihoudek, Head of the Škoda Auto Vocational School, says: “This project makes it possible for our students to apply their newly gained expertise in practice while systematically developing their skills. Moreover, the students dive deep into the entire process of designing and producing a new vehicle – from the first paper sketches to planning, organisation and the final assembly. Unique in terms of scope and sophistication, this annual project offers students a chance to come up with creative proposals and smart ideas.”

New roof design for plenty of space

The 29 students working on the 9th edition of the Apprentice Car project at the Škoda Auto Vocational School in Mladá Boleslav are transforming an all-electric Škoda Enyaq into a multifunctional mobile-office camper. Throughout the process, they are supported by their teachers and specialists from numerous Škoda departments such as Design, Technical Development, Production and IT, as well as by third-party camper van conversion specialists. The official presentation of the new Škoda Roadiaq is scheduled to take place in June 2023. The base vehicle’s length, width and wheelbase remain almost unchanged. However, with 1,966 millimetres, the Škoda Roadiaq is a full 35 centimetres taller than the standard Enyaq – this is mainly thanks to the new roof that is designed to offer plenty of space for work and relaxation. Solar cells generate additional energy for the vehicle´s living compartment, and the Roadiaq can also be connected to an external power supply at campsites or motorhome parks.

Sustainable interior materials and fully functional IT equipment

To be able to utilise the newly developed roof, the students redesigned the tailgate, and this component now provides access to a small kitchen integrated into what used to be the luggage compartment. Moreover, the tailgate can be fitted with a tent to provide even more living space behind the vehicle. A permanent internet connection allows occupants to work and stream videos from anywhere. Besides its fully functional IT equipment, the Škoda Roadiaq also boasts an interior and seat covers made of sustainable materials.

Please follow and like us: