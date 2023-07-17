Everrati at Concours on Savile Row: electric GT40 on display alongside exclusive clothsurgeon collaboration

Everrati, a leading creator of redefined electric iconic vehicles, is attending the prestigious Concours on Savile Row 2023

Event will bring together the best of automotive prestige and world-class tailoring

Everrati’s flagship electric supercar, the GT40, on display featuring bespoke Bridge of Weir Leather interior

Everrati is collaborating with luxury bespoke streetwear brand clothsurgeon on exclusive range of garments created from GT40 interior leather

clothsurgeon renowned for its unique tailoring that creates high-end bespoke clothing from upcycled material

Everrati and clothsurgeon share philosophy of sustainable luxury, breathing new life into existing products through highly-skilled artisanal processes

22 May 2023: Everrati Automotive Limited, the leading technology company specializing in redefining and futureproofing automotive icons through cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, is pleased to announce its participation at the prestigious London Concours event on Savile Row, showcasing its flagship GT40 alongside an exclusive collaboration with luxury bespoke menswear brand, clothsurgeon.

Everrati, which has a growing portfolio of redefined iconic luxury vehicles including electric versions of the Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet, G-Series ST-inspired 911, as well as Land Rover Series IIA, and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL ‘Pagoda’, will be displaying its GT40 on the red carpet event on 24-25 May in London.

Celebrating and bringing together automotive prestige and world-class tailoring, Everrati is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with clothsurgeon, a luxury bespoke streetwear brand renowned for its unique one-of-a-kind bespoke service that offers customers to create garments from existing products. Each piece is meticulously crafted in London, England, by a highly experienced team of artisans who ensure the construction of exquisite contemporary garments.

clothsurgeon’s excellence in breathing new life into garments through transforming existing products shares a philosophy perfectly aligned with Everrati’s mission to redefine iconic vehicles and bring them into the 21st century through the integration of advanced electric powertrains.

Everrati’s approach to sustainable luxury sees the integration of a bespoke electric powertrain integration carried out with meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship, ensuring that every vehicle produced is a masterpiece of design and engineering. Using OEM-grade processes and best-in-class suppliers and partners, its skilled engineering artisans combine traditional hand built techniques with modern technology to create exceptional and sustainable automotive rolling works of art.

Visitors to Concours on Savile Row will be able to admire first hand Everrati’s flagship GT40, the world’s only GT40 EV listed in the official Shelby Registry. Preserving the legacy of the legendary racer, it features a proprietary EV powertrain, generating up to 800bhp and 800Nm of torque, coupled with a power-dense 62.5kWh lithium-ion battery to deliver intense acceleration, surging to 62mph in well under four seconds.

The GT40’s leather interior has been developed in partnership with Bridge of Weir Leather – a global leader in sustainability, innovation, and responsible leather production – using the brand’s unique lightweight leather for enhanced weight saving, while also being the world’s lowest carbon-intense.

At the Concours on Savile Row, clothsurgeon will create exclusive garments including a suit carrier using the same premium leather found in the GT40, showcasing the perfect fusion of automotive and fashion craftsmanship.

Justin Lunny, Co-founder and CEO of Everrati commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with clothsurgeon at the London Concours on Savile Row. Both our brands share a passion for transforming icons. This collaboration highlights the intersection of automotive excellence and bespoke fashion, showcasing the limitless possibilities of craftsmanship and innovation.”

In 2022, clothsurgeon made history by opening the first luxury bespoke streetwear store on the world-famous Savile Row, an iconic destination renowned for its tailoring excellence.

Rav Matharu, Founder and Creative Director, is the visionary behind clothsurgeon. Under his guidance, the brand has become globally recognised and respected, pioneering a fresh approach to menswear and offering a unique vision for bespoke tailored products.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and responsible fashion practices, clothsurgeon reduces waste by sourcing existing deadstock and vintage fabrics, then reconstructs them with meticulous attention to detail.

