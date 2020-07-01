Exterior design now more purposeful and confident, quad exhausts deliver visceral acoustics

The cabin upgrades make it more driver-focussed including new Alcantara Sports seats

New 9.2-inch’ infotainment system with capacitive touchscreen enhances connectivity capability

Performance and dynamism are delivered by the 300PS petrol engine, 4Drive all-wheel drive technology and Adaptive Chassis Control: 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds

Four driver modes enabled from the steering-wheel mounted ‘CUPRA’ button

Milton Keynes, 22 June 2020: The new CUPRA Ateca has been enhanced and upgraded to continue to be the ultimate dynamic performance compact SUV.

The CUPRA Ateca was the first vehicle to be launched as a standalone CUPRA in 2018, delivering the key principals of design, performance and technology, which has since been joined up by the CUPRA Leon and the cross coupe SUV, CUPRA Formentor, the first CUPRA-only vehicle introduced earlier this year.

“The CUPRA Ateca marked the brand’s entry into a new segment, becoming a great success along the way, selling over 10,000 units in 2019, and allowing CUPRA to grow its position in the Ateca family – representing 15% of the mix,” said CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths. “The high-performance SUV was the key driver in CUPRA achieving a 72% growth year on year.”

A range of new additions and improvements have been made to enhance its appeal without compromise. It gives customers the option to get behind the wheel of a vehicle that offers the practicality of an SUV with the driveability and handling of a traditional high-performance car.

The new CUPRA Ateca comes with a suite of standard equipment including Alcantara Sport Seats, 19’-inch CUPRA alloy wheels, Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC) suspension and an enhanced steering system to improve feel.

The beating heart is a 2.0-litre TSI 300PS petrol engine linked to the quick-shifting seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission which, aided by the four-wheel drive ‘4Drive’ system, propels CUPRA Ateca from standstill to 62mph (100km/h) in 4.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 153mph (247km/h).

CUPRA also stands for advanced technology and safety features. With a digital cabin – featuring 10-inch digital driver binnacle and 9.2-inch central touchscreen – occupants can access their digital lives simply and easily. This includes wireless smartphone charging in the front, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technology, and SEAT Connect technology, meaning staying in touch with the car wherever you are, as well as preparing it for your next journey.

Powertrain and chassis

Every CUPRA will be judged on the engine that propels it, and the refreshed Ateca maintains its credentials with the incredibly-powerful 2.0 litre TSI engine. The turbocharged, four-cylinder unit produces 300PS (221kW) of power and 400Nm of torque, enough to push the SUV from standstill to 62mph (100km/h) in 4.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 153mph (247km/h).

Linked to a quick-shifting seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission, the new CUPRA Ateca is no slouch in the standing sprint either and can hit 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

“With the CUPRA Ateca we made a clear statement in the high-performance SUV segment and with the new version we underline and strengthen this position,” said Axel Andorff, Executive Vice-President for Research and Development at SEAT.

The 4Drive all-wheel drive system is the latest generation of the electro-hydraulic multi-disc traction system and allows the vehicle to deliver power to the wheels with the most traction and on to the road in a controlled manner. The system constantly monitors and analyses road conditions and driver inputs to maximise traction, making the sub-five second acceleration time possible.

The system is integrated into the rear axle and sits at the end of the drive shaft, in front of the rear differential, improving weight distribution and reducing inertia, meaning the new CUPRA Ateca is more responsive and controlled in all driving conditions.

The CUPRA Ateca’s driveability is based on its relationship between the powertrain and chassis that gives it the distinctive dynamic performance. The SUV’s chassis has been tuned to offer the most precise, involved and responsive ride possible from the platform.

The steering calibration and throttle response have been updated to give the vehicle maximum agility and enhance feedback for drivers putting the CUPRA’s credentials to the test.

The CUPRA Ateca reacts to changes in driver inputs – including steering angle, acceleration or braking – as well as road conditions via the Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC) system, adjusts suspension and damper settings within milliseconds to perfect the driver experience, making the most of the driving conditions.

Four different driver profiles allow the SUV to be tuned to the specific nature of the journey or the person behind the steering wheel: ‘Normal’, ‘Sport’, ‘CUPRA’, ‘Individual’ to change the vehicle’s character. The breadth of ability, matched by few others, allows CUPRA Ateca to cover everything from daily driver to high-performance SUV.

The CUPRA Ateca’s dimensions also ensure the vehicle’s agility, providing the basis for an assured drive as well as spacious interior. The SUV is longer at 4,386mm (+10mm compared to the previous generation, due to the new bumpers design) and shorter 1,599mm (-2mm) giving it a more aggressive visual. Wheelbase (2,630mm) and width (1,841mm) remain from the previous generation model. The front and rear track has been increased to 1,575mm and 1,549mm respectively.

The inclusion of optional ventilated 18-inch Brembo brakes mean CUPRA Ateca stops as quickly as it starts and gives immense confidence in the corners.

Exterior Design

The CUPRA has always offered a striking exterior aesthetic, one that instantly marks it as a performance vehicle and the new SUV updates the design language to amplify its bold character.

The new CUPRA Ateca’s exterior design has been updated to give it a keener, increasingly agile and capable look. The front includes a new bumper design as well as new FULL LED headlights. The upper honeycomb grille has the CUPRA logo at its very centre with a dark chrome finish to the frame. The lower grille features a dark aluminium diffuser flanked by LED foglamps.

“The CUPRA Ateca’s subtle design elements feed together to create the vehicle’s exclusive personality and heighten it’s impact as the definitive high-performance SUV in its segment.” said Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Director of Design at SEAT.

The side mouldings, roof rails and door mirrors are all finished in a glossy dark aluminium. The mirrors house the puddle lamps that shine the CUPRA logo on the floor when entering / exiting the vehicle.

The side profile is enhanced further by the standard 19-inch machined alloy wheels, finished in Black and Silver. There is the option of specifying the alloys with a Copper finish. These larger alloy wheels house either the standard 17-inch CUPRA black brake calipers or the optional 18-inch Brembo performance brakes with Copper calipers.

At the rear are full LED lamps with dynamic indicators, providing a clear view to other drivers of your intended manoeuvre, as well as adding to the elegance of the rear design. Quad exhausts add to the aggressive look at the rear and reinforcing the CUPRA Ateca’s visual.

The CUPRA Ateca can be personalised in six exterior paint colours (Energy Blue, Dark Camouflage, Velvet Red, Rhodium Grey, Reflex Silver, Nevada White), with each colour adding to the dynamic appearance of the vehicle.

Interior Design

The interior brings as much theatre as the driving experience does – as a customer approaches the car, the CUPRA logo is projected onto the floor and as they step inside, illuminated treadplates welcome you into a cabin with an even more passionate and sophisticated character.

The front seat occupants receive bucket seats as standard and the new microsuede CUPRA steering wheel houses the engine start button and the selectable driver profile button. The Digital Cockpit shows all the key vehicles information in high-resolution and the pedals are finished in aluminium.

Throughout the interior, Copper and Dark Aluminium details bring a sense of performance; including the air vents, touchscreen and HVAC controls all benefitting from this colour combination, as well as the four illuminated type C USB ports – two in the front and two in the rear.

The interior is upholstered in Alcantara with lateral seat supports. The dashboard and door panels are both finished in dark aluminium with copper stitching.

Connectivity

In an ever increasingly connected world, the CUPRA Ateca’s Digital Cockpit and infotainment technology ensures that occupants remain coupled with the digital world.

At the centre is SEAT’s Digital Cockpit, which brings together a high-resolution full-colour 10.25-inch fully-customisable digital driver binnacle and a large 9.2-inch colour infotainment and touchscreen system, which includes online navigation and natural voice control to simplify user interaction.

Voice recognition is perhaps one of the easiest and most natural ways to interact with devices, especially as we have become increasingly used to home assistants from the consumer electronics world.

The new voice recognition system enables a natural understanding of language in order to allow the user to interact with the infotainment system using natural commands, making corrections and referencing previous commands. It is also possible to download and integrate smart services, which will connect with your account and means you will always stay in touch with your smart appliances. To wake-up the system, say “Hola Hola” and it will be ready to go.

With the Full Link system, customers are able to seamlessly pair their smartphones and access their digital lives no matter what device they use – either wireless Apple CarPlay (based on Bluetooth or WLAN) or Android Auto using a cabled connection.

The Full Link system allows users to pair their mobile devices to the vehicle’s infotainment system and access to get directions (via Apple Maps), make calls with access to your full contact list, send and receive messages, and listen to your music playlists. Full Link can be accessed via the infotainment system or the multifunction steering wheel.

CUPRA Ateca now includes four illuminated Type C USB connectors, located in the front fireplace and for rear passengers at the back of the centre console, making it easier to plug in and charge without any hassle. CUPRA Ateca also has wireless phone charging within the lower centre console, to ensure your (compatible) device remains charged ready for the next part of your journey.

Online Connecitvity, enabled via the embedded SIM (eSIM), allows users access to the latest infotainment apps, as well as be able to offer new digital products and services throughout its lifetime.

The built-in eSIM delivers the eCall service, which directly contacts emergency services should an incident occur, adding yet another level of safety to the vehicle. If an eCall is triggered, vital data is sent to the emergency services also, including position (based on GPS data), engine type, and number of passengers, making it easier for them to assist.

In addition, the built-in eSIM also offers the possibility of reaching SEAT services through the “private call” button; this assistant allows the driver to contact SEAT services in their own language, no matter where they are driving.

Customers with also benefit from the introduction of the SEAT Connect app. Downloadable to your smart device, it gives remote control to a range of functions that will maximise ownership enjoyment and improve safety.

From the SEAT Connect app, users can remotely access driving data of previous journeys and remaining range, parking position, lock and unlock the doors, set up speed alerts so you can be warned if someone using your vehicles is driving too fast, be alerted if your vehicle has been stolen, or activate the horn and turn signals to find the car more easily in a crowded car park.

The number of in-car and online services will grow through the life of the vehicle as the digital eco-system expands, enhancing the user experience.

Safety

The new CUPRA Ateca may be a performance SUV, but it’s very safe too, offering a range of new advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that few competitors do.

The new CUPRA Ateca’s on-board technology is not purely about safety, it’s also designed help make the most of the vehicle. There’s selectable driver profiles – ‘Normal’, ’Sport’, ‘CUPRA’, and ‘Individual’ – the vehicle’s ride and handling can change depending on the conditions and the driver’s requirements, making the vehicle more comfortable.

To ensure the vehicles sees, hears and reacts to more of its surroundings, CUPRA Ateca has been enhanced with the addition of Pre-Crash Assist, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Travel Assist, Emergency Assist and Side and Exit Assist, work together to protect the vehicle and its occupants.

CUPRA Ateca now also gets Exit Assist – making manoeuvres from parking spaces easier than ever. When exiting a parking space, the vehicle will give an audible and visual warning if oncoming traffic, cyclist or pedestrians are detected. If the driver does not take an appropriate action or the object gets closer, the vehicle will initiate an automatic braking to minimise the risk of a collision.

The Side Assist feature can detect vehicles up to 70 metres in adjoining lanes, with a visual alert via the LED within the side mirror.

The new CUPRA Ateca is designed and developed in Barcelona, at the brand’s headquarters and will be produced in Kvasiny (Czech Republic). It will enter in the market in the third quarter of 2020.

Technical data: new CUPRA Ateca