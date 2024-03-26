Following the launch of the all-new MINI Cooper Electric, the Cooper family today expands with the introduction of two new petrol models: the MINI Cooper C and the performance enhanced MINI Cooper S. Like its all-electric counterpart, the MINI Cooper combines minimalist design, traditional brand values and iconic go-kart handling.

“At MINI, ‘Power of Choice’ means that in addition to all-electric MINI models, we also offer models such as the new MINI Cooper with petrol engine. The car is ideal for all those people who want to drive a classic MINI 3-door and appreciate the traditional performance and characteristic sound of a combustion engine,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

The new MINI Cooper will be built at MINI Plant Oxford and is available in three well specified trim levels – Classic, Exclusive and Sport. Priced from £22,300 RRP, first customer deliveries will take place in spring 2024.

A choice of two powerful petrol engines.

With an increased output of 204 hp, the four-cylinder engine of the MINI Cooper S (combined fuel consumption: 6.7 – 6.1 litres/62 miles, combined CO 2 emissions: 150 – 138 g/km according to WLTP) accelerates the vehicle from 0-62 mph in just 6.6 seconds, with a maximum torque of 300 Nm. While the MINI Cooper C (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 – 5.9 litres/62 miles, combined CO 2 emissions: 146 – 133 g/km according to WLTP) is equipped with a 156 hp, three-cylinder engine, which delivers a torque of 230 Nm and is capable of completing the 0-62 mph sprint in just 7.7 seconds. Adding to the overall driving experience, both models are equipped with a suspension and damping system designed for precise handing and powerful brakes.

The exterior: cult status included.

With its purist design and compact silhouette, the fifth generation MINI Cooper embodies the brand’s core principles: go-kart handling and creative use of space. The silhouette features clear surfaces, short overhangs and a short bonnet; combined with a contrasting long wheelbase to achieve typical MINI proportions. Chrome is completely removed from the vehicle, bringing a fresh take to the exterior design.

The front end is characterised by a new octagonal grille with filigree contour. Positioned either side are newly designed circular LED headlights, which are available optionally with three customisable light signatures, each with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation. The rear of the MINI Cooper features clear surfaces and redesigned matrix lights which can be switched to different modes in the same way as the headlights.

Three individual trims for maximum personalisation.

The new MINI Cooper is available in three trims: Classic, Exclusive and Sport, with each trim offering an array of exterior and interior personalisation options. Classic trim presents a reduced overall appearance while highlighting key elements such as the MINI wings logo, which is finished in Vibrant Silver. A range of five exterior paint finishes – including all-new Ocean Wave Green and Sunny Side Yellow – two contrasting roof colours, and three different wheel options, give customers maximum flexibility.

Exclusive trim brings further customisation options, adding British Racing Green exterior paint, Vescin Nightshade Blue interior, a dark interior headliner and the front grille in Vibrant Silver. Exclusive customers also receive 17” U Spoke Silver wheels as standard, with two 18” wheel designs available optionally.

Finally, Sport trim offers Sports Transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel, a distinctive front and rear design featuring a high-gloss black hexagonal patterned grill surround and logo, and rear spoiler with airblades. 18” JCW Lap Spoke 2-Tone Alloy wheels are offered as standard, alongside black brake callipers with JCW badging. A contrasting Chili Red roof and red/black bonnet stripes are also available. Inside the vehicle, Sport trim features a JCW black/red dashboard knit, a partially perforated Vescin steering wheel with red accents and a lidded storage box in red/black knit.

The interior: classic, innovative, MINI.

Inspired by the classic Mini, the MINI Cooper’s interior is minimalistic, with the entire cockpit focussed on just three elements: the new Vescin steering wheel, a 24cm circular OLED display and toggle bar. The dashboard is constructed using a textile surface, where a specially developed knitting process has been used to create a versatile, easy-care material in a two-tone design that is made of recycled polyester. Behind the steering wheel, the optional Head-up Display ensures that all relevant content appears in the driver’s field of vision.

To create additional space, all the most important driving functions including parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, Experience Mode toggle and volume control are directly accessed via the toggle bar. An opening panoramic glass sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, while the removal of the gearstick generates extra space for a new Wireless Charging shelf. By folding down the rear seats in a 60:40 ratio, the luggage compartment can be expanded from 210 litres to provide a maximum volume of up to 725 litres.

A revolutionary circular OLED display.

Central to the MINI Cooper’s interior is a circular, 24cm OLED display, where all vehicle functions can be operated via either touch or voice control using MINI Operating System 9.

The upper half of the screen displays vehicle-related information such as speed and important information on vehicle status, while the lower area houses Navigation, Media, Phone and Climate. In the Home menu, other widgets are displayed in thumbnail view to the left and right of the current menu function. Swiping up from the lower edge of the screen reveals a tool belt where favourite functions can be stored and called up rapidly. All other functions can be accessed via the menu with the display returning to the default setting via the home button.

The temperature for the driver and front passenger is permanently displayed on the left and right-hand edge of the screen. Climate control settings are also integrated into the MINI Interaction Unit and can be adjusted on the top layer by touch or voice command. Depending on the Experience Mode selected, a single tap on the speed display transforms the entire unit into a MINI-typical speedometer.

New MINI Experience Modes.

Seven MINI Experience Modes are available on the new MINI Cooper: Core, Green, Go-Kart, Personal, Vivid, Timeless and Balance. Each mode has specially designed backgrounds and when one of the seven is selected, the display focuses on a relevant “Mode App”. Giving drivers the opportunity to personalise the inside cabin, the MINI projector housed on the back of the OLED display immerses the dashboard in matching colour schemes and patterns, while the combined ambient lighting provides a unique cabin experience.

In Go-Kart Mode, there is a focus on MINI’s racing DNA; the display and interior as a whole feature the colours anthracite and red, while specific analogue displays for driving dynamics complement this mode inspired by John Cooper Works. Personal Mode allows an individually selected image to be set as the display background via the MINI App. The dominant colours of the image then extend across the textile dashboard surfaces by means of a digital colour picker. The ambient lighting is colour-coded to match these projections.

“Hey MINI!”: the first MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Just say “Hey MINI” to activate the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) on the OLED display. A 3D visualisation then appears in the form of a car avatar or MINI’s digital companion, Spike. Interacting with the MINI IPA, the driver can use their voice to control a wide range of options such as navigation, telephony, entertainment and other vehicle functions.

Drive safely, arrive relaxed: new driver assistance systems.

The new MINI Cooper offers numerous driver assistance systems for safe and comfortable driving. As standard, the Safe Exit function monitors the area around the parked vehicle and warns approaching road users before the door is opened. This function not only delays the unlocking of the doors, but also uses light signals outside the vehicle to warn of a possible collision. Utilising the MINI Cooper’s 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras, the Driving Assistant Plus package provides support for steering, lane keeping, and automatic speed and distance control to ensure even more comfortable driving experiences.

The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus function enables customers to use their smartphones as a car key via the MINI app. The welcome animation of the front and rear lights begins as soon as the driver is less than three metres away; the doors are unlocked when the driver is at a distance of less than one and a half metres. This convenient feature can be digitally transferred to different users, including their personal vehicle settings.