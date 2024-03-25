Inside story: recycled tyres, sofas made with plastic bottles – Dacia’s new look interiors are eco-smart

Dacia UK has been rapidly rolling out its new interior design across its retail network

Transformation of completed showrooms off to a record-breaking start with 40 already in place in just 10 weeks

Designed to be functional, eco-smart and flexible, while capturing the clever thinking and adventurous nature of the brand

The interior includes ‘bricks’ made from recycled tyres, with 6,000 used to create the bricks in the Dacia UK retail network

All Dacia UK retailers will feature the new interior in time for the launch of the All-New Duster later this year

The Dacia UK retail network is transforming at pace, with 40 now featuring a new interior showcasing the brand’s bold new visual identity. The rollout will be complete ahead of the launch of the All-New Dacia Duster later this year.

So far, the transformation has taken just 10 weeks, making it the fastest introduction of such a comprehensive overhaul of retailers’ facilities for any Renault Group brand in the UK.

The rest of the Dacia UK network will have the new interior concept installed over the coming months, with the brand’s ambition being that all its sites will have the works completed for launch of the All-New Duster later this year.

Simple, striking and innovative, the fresh interior design complements the already bold facade of Dacia retailers. Like the new exterior, it is designed to convey Dacia’s adventurous nature and synergy with the great outdoors, while being functional, flexible, eco-smart and cost-effective.

Recycled and sustainable materials are used in the manufacture of fixtures and fittings, such as panels, rugs, flooring and lights.

At the heart of the concept are ‘bricks’ which are made from recycled tyres and specially made for Dacia by HET. The bricks act as stands for panels around the showroom and proudly display the Dacia emblem.

More than 50,000 bricks will be produced globally from 100,000 recycled tyres. The bricks in the Dacia UK retailers are made from a total of 6,000 recycled tyres.

Elsewhere, display boards in the new interior are made of honeycomb cardboard and are printed with a minimum layer of ink, while the sofas are covered with 98% post-consumer recycled polyester, including plastic bottles. The carpets are produced from 100% recycled yarns from nylon waste, used carpets and industrial waste.

Key to the Dacia showroom design is its ability to change over time and adapt to any retailer space. As such, three formats have been created to cover the main differences in terms of showroom size and the number of cars on display, while the chosen furniture can also be easily moved and changed. Clearly defined zones and signage help direct customers from the second they enter the showroom through to the final stages of aftersales care.

Should a customer’s chosen model not be on display in the showroom, there’s the option of using the Dacia AR augmented reality app. Via the innovative app, customers can explore every Dacia vehicle in 1:1 scale, getting a close look at the finer details and even get a feel for what it is like to sit inside.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “The rapid installation of our brilliant new retail spaces has been achieved by keeping things simple, functional and innovative. Working together with our nationwide retail network, the new spaces embody everything that Dacia stands for. They provide visiting customers with an attractive and immediate insight into the brand, perfectly conveying our values and illustrating the good thinking that runs through everything we do.”