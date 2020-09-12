Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, highlights of this transformative motor car are listed in short form below.

Full details are available at thenewghost.com

The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet

Succeeds the most successful product in the marque’s 116-year history

Reflects ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of wealth

Built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture

All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and surefootedness

World first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and effortlessness

Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 571PS and 850nm

For effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close

Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of serenity

Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography

Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars