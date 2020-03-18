Electric range of 209 miles (WLTP) and with easy charging functionality

100kW (136hp) electric motor and 50kWh battery

Available from just £27,665 on-the-road after Plugged-in Car Grant

The Vauxhall Corsa-e is on a mission to democratise electric mobility. For the first time, Vauxhall is offering a battery-electric version of its best-selling small car. The all-new, sixth-generation Corsa, features a zero-emissions range of up to 209 miles (WLTP) and is available to order now, with prices starting from £27,665 on-the-road after Plugged-in Car Grant.

By 2024, Vauxhall will have an electrified version of every model in its vehicle range – with the Corsa-e the brand’s first-ever all-electric vehicle.

The all-new Corsa-e features dynamic performance and a sporty design without compromising on comfort or practicality. IntelliLux LED matrix lights deliver world-class beam technology into the small car segment for the first time, while standard safety and driver assistance features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Available in two highly-specified trim levels – SE Nav and Elite Nav – the all-new Corsa-e comes standard with automatic climate control, electric parking brake and Keyless Entry & Go. Drivers also receive a 7-inch colour touchscreen and a digital cockpit as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, for the ultimate in smartphone connectivity.

Range and Performance

With a range of up to 209 miles under WLTP testing, the five-seat Corsa-e is ideal for everyday use. The 50kWh battery supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80 per cent charge taking just 30 minutes, and is covered by an eight-year/100,000 mile warranty.

To optimise performance, drivers can choose from three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

Eco extracts the maximum range from the vehicle, extending its range by up to 40 per cent, with little impact on comfort. Sport promotes responsiveness and dynamics with moderate driving range loss of around 10 per cent. Normal mode combines the best of each for the perfect balance in day-to-day driving.

With a 100kW (136hp) electric motor and 260Nm of instantaneous maximum torque, the all-new Corsa-e combines emission-free driving with a maximum “fun-to-drive” factor, needing just 2.8 seconds to sprint from zero to 31mph and completing 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds before reaching an electronically controlled top speed of 93mph.

Measuring 4.06m-long, the all-new five-seater Corsa-e has a sleeker profile with a streamlined coupe-like roofline sitting 48mm below the fifth-generation Corsa, with no reduction to headroom thanks to a 28mm lower driving position. As well as improving efficiency, the lower centre of gravity delivers agile handling and driving dynamics to ensure maximum fun behind the wheel. The Corsa-e has a lower centre of gravity (-57mm/-10 per cent) versus its petrol and diesel equivalents. Compared with the internal combustion engine models, additional body bracing provides 30 per cent extra torsional stiffness, contributing towards improved dynamics and reducing noise, vibration and harshness. Range and efficiency are further enhanced by the aerodynamically-optimised wheels.

Further improving efficiency, the Corsa-e features regenerative braking to recover the energy released under braking and deceleration. The kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy and either used immediately or stored in the battery for additional range. Instead of a conventional HVAC (heating ventilation air conditioning) system, the Corsa-e uses a heat pump to warm and cool the interior, delivering even more efficiency.

CHARGING

Easy to charge 50kWh battery

Wall box, fast charging and rapid charging technologies domestic 3-pin plugs supported

Eight-year/100,000-mile warranty on battery

The all-new Corsa-e is as easy to charge as it is to drive. The 50kWh battery in the all-new Corsa-e supports domestic 3-pin plugs, wall box, fast charging and rapid charging technologies, and is guaranteed by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

For owners wishing to charge at home, a “Mode 2 cable” compatible with domestic 3-pin sockets can be purchased as an optional extra, capable of supplying up to 3.4kW.

A 7.4kW “Mode 3 cable” which is standard on the all-new Corsa-e supports fast, on-the-go charging. With a length of six metres, the cables are long enough to enable connection with public charging stations that are not even right next to the vehicle.

Every Corsa-e also supports CCS rapid charging at speeds up to 100kW – enabling an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Universal Charger

The “universal charger”, which is available to purchase as an accessory, combines the functions of “Mode 2” and “Mode 3” cables in a single device. With infrastructure-specific adapters, this allows charging at nearly all local plug sockets and public charging stations. The “universal charger” is therefore ideal for customers who usually charge at home, but occasionally make longer journeys and need to recharge on the road.

Corsa-e drivers can check the current state-of-charge, energy consumption and range via a separate menu displayed on the infotainment touchscreen.

Vauxhall Corsa-e customers who complete an order by 2nd April 2020 are eligible for a free home wall box unit worth £800 that is supplied and installed by Pod Point. Corsa-e customers also get a six month subscription to the Polar Plus charging network, the UK’s largest public charging network. It is then £7.85 per month thereafter. And if that wasn’t enough, Vauxhall Care, which includes three years servicing, two years roadside assistance and one year MOT, is also included.

LIGHTING AND ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

Pioneering IntelliLux LED matrix light technology – a first for the small car segment

Active Emergency Braking and Traffic Sign Recognition as standard

Latest in-car technology delivers ultimate customer connectivity

With the multiple-award winning IntelliLux LED matrix light technology, the new Corsa-e brings a revolution in lighting to the small car segment.

Already available in the Vauxhall Astra and Insignia, the IntelliLux LED matrix headlights automatically switch between normal and high beam mode when outside urban areas.

The eight LED elements are controlled by the latest-generation, high-resolution front camera and continuously adapt the light beam to the traffic conditions and surroundings. Preceding or oncoming vehicles are simply cut out of the light pattern, preventing glare and ensuring drivers experience optimum night-time vision and have maximum time to avoid potential hazards.

The Corsa-e is also available with efficient LED lights that are 80 per cent more energy efficient compared to normal halogen bulbs, with no compromise to light output.

The new Corsa-e features the latest in advanced driver assistance systems, for a safer and more relaxing drive:

Traffic Sign Recognition: The high-resolution front camera and navigation system enables the new Corsa-e to recognise both conventional and LED traffic signs.

Side Blind Spot Alert: Ultrasonic sensors detect moving objects in the blind spots either side and to the rear of the car. A warning symbol lights up in the corresponding exterior mirror.

Lane Keep Assist: Making its premiere in the Corsa, the system applies corrective steering if the car leaves its lane unintentionally. On the Corsa-e, Lane Positioning Assistant extends the system by keeping the car in the centre of the driving lane while adaptive cruise control will maintain a certain distance from the vehicle ahead.

Automatic Emergency Braking (with Pedestrian and Cyclist detection): The radar-based system is offered as standard, and reduces the car’s speed by up to 31mph in order to avoid or reduce the force of a heavy collision. Depending on the speed, the system can identify vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles and motorbikes.

Drowsiness Detection: Offered as standard, it warns the driver via audio and visual signals to take a break after two hours of driving at speeds higher than 40mph. The system also alerts the driver to take a break if it detects erratic steering inputs.

The Corsa-e helps the driver into and out of parking spaces with a combination of technologies:

Flank Guard : Another debut in the sixth-generation Corsa. Using 12 sensors, the driver is given visual and audio warnings of the car’s complete surroundings during low-speed (less than 6mph) manoeuvring. In addition to warnings displayed on the infotainment screen, the system also gives audio signals that increase in frequency the closer the car gets to the obstacle.

: Another debut in the sixth-generation Corsa. Using 12 sensors, the driver is given visual and audio warnings of the car’s complete surroundings during low-speed (less than 6mph) manoeuvring. In addition to warnings displayed on the infotainment screen, the system also gives audio signals that increase in frequency the closer the car gets to the obstacle. Panorama Rear View Camera: The system provides additional parking assistance with an 180-degree rear view camera, allowing drivers to get as close as possible to charging stations or see traffic approaching from the right or left.

Automatic Parking Assistant: Another first for the Corsa, the technology uses eight ultrasonic sensors at the front and rear to automatically manoeuvre the vehicle into and out of parking places, with the driver only needing to operate the accelerator, brakes and gear shifter.

Infotainment

The Corsa’s infotainment ranges from the Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi with 7-inch colour touchscreen, to the top-of-the-range Multimedia Navi Pro with 10-inch HD colour touchscreen. Angled slightly toward the driver in the clearly arranged instrument panel, each system provides optimum ergonomics.

For ultimate smartphone connectivity, the Corsa-e comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and features the latest smartphone apps for driver and passenger convenience.

VauxhallConnect offers drivers access to real-time traffic information through LIVE Navigation, with the system also highlighting free parking spaces and fuel prices along the journey. With “e-remote control” through the “MyVauxhall” smartphone app, customers can check the vehicle’s state of charge, set charging times or pre-programme the interior temperature. Help is accessible within seconds via the red button and if the seatbelt tensioners or the airbags deploy, emergency call activates automatically.