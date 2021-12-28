New versions of the T-Roc, the T-Roc R and the T-Roc Cabriolet at dealers in spring 2022

Compact crossover model equipped with technology from higher vehicle classes: partly automated driving and IQ.LIGHT with LED matrix headlights

High-quality interior with newly designed dash panel and Infotainment display, with Digital Cockpit as standard

The latest chapter in the story of success: over one million units sold worldwide within just four years

Wolfsburg, Germany – World premiere for the new T-Roc: With a fresh design, innovative assist systems and numerous digital services, Volkswagen is continuing the success story of its compact crossover model. A sharpened exterior defines the unmistakable appearance of the new T-Roc, T-Roc R and T-Roc Cabriolet. The interior was refined with high-quality materials, a redesigned Infotainment display and the Digital Cockpit as standard. Innovative technology from higher vehicle classes has now been integrated into the compact SUV model family – in the shape of IQ.Light, with LED matrix headlights, and the assist systems of IQ.Drive with Travel Assist, as well as predictive ACC cruise control. In this way, Volkswagen is making great strides towards becoming a software-oriented mobility provider as part of its ACCELERATE strategy.

The combination of a progressive look, sporty performance and rock-solid versatility have made the T-Roc a popular, best-selling car over the course of the last four years. Without a direct predecessor, it became a key pillar in Volkswagen’s product programme overnight. Since its market launch in 2017, more than one million units of the compact SUV have been sold. Since the end of 2019, the model range has included an extremely sporty T-Roc R. Since the spring of 2020, the T-Roc Cabriolet has united the strengths of an SUV with the option of driving with the top down.

Sophisticated interior, sharpened exterior design

With a foam-backed surface and distinctive seams, the new dash panel brings modern and top-quality design highlights to the interior of the new T-Roc. The Infotainment display is now designed like a tablet and positioned on the dash panel in a line of sight with the instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Depending on the equipment, the Infotainment display measures either 8.0 inches or 9.2 inches. The compact SUV comes as standard with a digital instrument cluster which is optionally available at a size of up to 10.25-inches as the Digital Cockpit Pro. The multifunction steering wheel, which is also part of the standard package, has a new design that contributes to the vehicle’s intuitive control.

High-quality fabric door trim is now standard. In the Style and R-Line equipment lines, door trim and arm rests are made of leatherette and boast designer seams, just like the head restraints. Another feature of the Style equipment line are the centre panels of the comfort seats in ArtVelours. In conjunction with the R-Line, top-of-the-range sports seats for both driver and front passenger (previously only to be found in the T-Roc R), as well as Nappa leather upholstery, are available as an option.

The lines of the new T-Roc exterior have been sharpened, making its unmistakable crossover design all the more striking. LED headlights and darkened rear lights are included as standard. IQ LIGHT with LED matrix headlights and an illuminated radiator grille strip, as well as tail light clusters with a new graphic structure and dynamic turn signal are available on request. Five new colours of exterior paint and newly designed 17- and 19-inch alloy wheels provide customers with even more opportunities to customise their car.

New levels of digitalisation and connectivity

The new T-Roc comes with the advanced assist systems Front Assist and Lane Assist as standard. Moreover, the new IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist and Predictive Cruise Control enable assisted steering, braking and acceleration at speeds of up to 210 km/h. By integrating the signals from the front camera, as well as GPS and map data, the vehicle control system can incorporate local speed limit information, town boundary signs, junctions and roundabouts.

The new T-Roc features the third generation of the Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB3), This enables the use of a variety of online-based functions and services. We Connect Plus services can be used free of charge in Europe for one year as part of the standard package This means that natural online voice control and streaming services are available. Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ functions can also be integrated wirelessly into the control system via App-Connect Wireless, if desired.

Efficient TSI and TDI engines, 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION available as option

In the diverse drive portfolio of the new T-Roc there are three TSI and two TDI engines to choose from. Depending on the selected drive, a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG powers the front axle. The 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder engine has a maximum output of 81 kW (110 PS)1. The four-cylinder drives generate 110 kW (150 PS) as a 1.5-litre TSI2/3 and 140 kW (190 PS) as a 2.0-litre TSI4. The range is rounded off with two 2.0-litre TDI four-cylinder engines offering an output of 85 kW (115 PS)6 and 110 kW (150 PS)7 respectively. As an alternative to front-wheel drive, 4MOTION all-wheel drive in conjunction with the 110 kW (150 PS)8 diesel engine ensures superior power transmission. The 2.0-litre TSI with 140 kW (190 PS)4 is combined with 4MOTION as standard.

Available in a basic version and three further pre-configured equipment lines

The T-Roc can be adapted even more easily to individual tastes, thanks to the reorganisation of equipment lines. In addition to the basic T-Roc version, the compact SUV is available throughout Europe in the newly configured versions Life, Style and R-Line. The Style equipment line boast two-tone paintwork, additional chrome elements, background lighting and convenience seats in the interior. The R-Line exterior design and equipment is now based to an even greater extent on the top model T-Roc R. The unique character manifests itself in many ways such as in a striking, sporty bumper design and multifunction sports steering wheel with touch control. In addition, the new T-Roc in conjunction with the R-Line equipment line has a sports package including driving profile selection, progressive steering and sports running gear. Moreover, customers can opt for a Black Style design package in conjunction with the Style and R-Line equipment lines. Its exterior and interior black design elements create a subtly sporty look.

The new T-Roc R: versatile performance

With its 221 kW (300 PS)5 four-cylinder engine, the new T-Roc R is the most dynamic compact SUV of the model family. The standard sports running gear and 4MOTION all-wheel drive also contribute to this. Aside from the distinctive sound, the sporty performance is also visually accentuated in the interior and the R-specific exterior. The newly designed sports leather steering wheel features touch controls and the model-specific R button for direct access to driving profile selection.

The new T-Roc Cabriolet: Driving fun, freedom and a zest for life

The new version of the T-Roc Cabriolet signalises now more than ever driving fun, freedom and a zest for life. As an open-top crossover model, it unites the robustness of an SUV with the pleasures of a convertible. The new T-Roc Cabriolet features an electrically operated, three-layer, fabric soft top that can be opened in under nine seconds. The open-top four seater comes in the Style and R-Line equipment lines. Customers can choose from a 1.0-litre TSI engine with 81 kW (110 PS)9 and a 1.5-litre TSI with 110 kW (150 PS)10/11.

As soon as the end of this week, the new T-Roc and new T-Roc Cabriolet are available for order; the new T-Roc R is available from the beginning of the new year. In spring 2022, all models will then be available from dealers.

The entry price for the new T-Roc with 1.0 TSI engine is 23,495 euros (incl. VAT); prices for the new T-Roc Cabriolet start at 31,850 euros (incl. VAT) in the Style equipment line with the 1.0 TSI engine.

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 150 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at more than 30 locations in 13 countries. Volkswagen delivered around 5.3 million vehicles in 2020. These include bestsellers such as the Golf, Tiguan, Jetta or Passat as well as the fully electric successful models ID.3 and ID.4. Around 184,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. In addition, there are more than 10,000 trading companies and service partners with 86,000 employees. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into a software-oriented mobility provider.

1 T-Roc 1.0 TSI 81 kW/110 PS, 6-speed manual gearbox, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 6.2 / extra-urban 4.6 / combined 5.2; CO 2 – emissions (combined) in g/km: 118; efficiency class: B

2 T-Roc 1.5 TSI 110 kW/150 PS, 6-speed manual gearbox, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 6.2 / extra-urban 4.7 / combined 5.2; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 119; efficiency class: B

3 T-Roc 1.5 TSI 110 kW/150 PS, 7-speed DSG, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 6.7 / extra-urban 4.6 / combined 5.4; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 123; efficiency class: B

4 T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4MOTION 140 kW/190 PS, 7-speed DSG, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 7.5 / extra-urban 5.7 / combined 63; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 145; efficiency class: C

5 T-Roc R 2.0 TSI 4MOTION 221 kW/300 PS, 7-speed DSG, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 9.3 / extra-urban 6.9 / combined 7.8; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 179; efficiency class: E

6 T-Roc 2.0 TDI 85 kW/115 PS, 6-speed manual gearbox, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 5.6 / extra-urban 3.5 / combined 4.3; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 113; efficiency class: A

7 T-Roc 2.0 TDI 110 kW/150 PS, 7-speed DSG, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 4.9 / extra-urban 3.8 / combined 4.2; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 110; efficiency class: A

8 T-Roc 2.0 TDI 4MOTION 110 kW/150 PS, 7-speed DSG, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 5.5 / extra-urban 4.2 / combined 4.6; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 122; efficiency class: A

9 T-Roc Cabriolet 1.0 TSI 81 kW/110 PS, 6-speed manual gearbox, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 6.5 / extra-urban 4.8 / combined 5.4; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 124; efficiency class: B

10 T-Roc Cabriolet 1.5 TSI 110 kW/150 PS,6-speed manual gearbox, fuel consumption l/100 km (NEDC): urban 6.4 / extra-urban 5.1 / combined 5.6; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 128; efficiency class: B