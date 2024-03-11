THE PAVILIONS HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES THE FIRST HOTEL CORTINA, ITALY – OPENING Q4 2025

Studio Marincola’s paean to circular architecture will see former Hotel Splendid Venezia transformed into a paragon of contemporary Alpine design ahead of Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Burgeoning luxury boutique hotel brand, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, has announced the signing of The First Hotel Cortina. Opening Q4 2025, the elegant five-star boutique hotel will bring exceptional dining experiences, world-class wellness from REVĪVŌ, and a modern Italian interpretation of circular architecture by Studio Marincola to Cortina d’Ampezzo, as the fashionable Dolomites destination prepares to host the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Featuring 63 rooms and suites, all with spacious balconies overlooking the surrounding UNESCO-protected Dolomites National Park, The First Hotel Cortina is located on Corso Italia in the heart of Cortina d’Ampezzo – just five minutes’ shuttle bus from the ski lifts. In the masterly hands of Studio Marincola, the historic former home of the Hotel Splendid Venezia will undergo a contemporary renaissance according to the core principles of circular architecture: re-use, conservation and wellbeing. Taking centre stage, a continuous ribbon of glass panels, complemented by the prominent presence of wood throughout the structure, invites connection and communion with the enveloping landscape.

The hotel will boast a luxurious ground floor restaurant, while on the top floor, it will conjure up the same culinary sophistication and breathtaking views. Other hotel facilities will include a lounge bar and terrace; a REVĪVŌ spa and wellness centre including indoor spa pool, sauna and hammam; a Zerobody Dry Float bed by Starpool; a Sky Room and MTB electric bike room; high-definition Sonos sound systems; and high security indoor and outdoor parking complete with high-speed electric charging points. The First Hotel Cortina will also offer The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts’ brand experiences including its signature Curated Journeys.

Famed not only for the exceptional natural beauty of its mountains and valleys, but also as the epicentre of the region’s cultural and historical identity, Cortina d’Ampezzo is one of Italy’s most fashionable destinations. The surrounding Dolomites are an ideal setting for outdoor pursuits, from skiing, snowboarding and curling in the winter to summers spent trekking, climbing and mountain biking. The Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will take place from 6 – 22 February 2026.

With the addition of The First Hotel Cortina, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts now has a total of 10 owned or managed hotels and resorts in operation across Asia and Europe, with a further two in the pipeline.

For further information please visit www.pavilionshotels.com or email info@pavilionshotels.com.