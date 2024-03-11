CHIVA-SOM CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY WITH SPECIAL FOCUS ON WOMEN’S MENTAL HEALTH

Pioneering and transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som Hua Hin in Thailand is pleased to announce a series of special activities throughout the month of March, each designed to promote the health and wellbeing of women in particular in celebration of International Women’s Day on 8th March 2024.

Women can be more likely to struggle with their mental health than men. The anatomies of their brains are different. Their hormones, which affect mood and energy levels, fluctuate not only daily, but also monthly during their reproductive years. Women also tend to find themselves juggling multiple roles and responsibilities in society, which can lead to overwhelm, anxiety and depression.

At Chiva-Som Hua Hin, guests can retreat from the stresses of daily life and recharge. Days unfold tranquilly by the beach with the wellness treatments of their chosen retreat, group classes, healthy eating and sleep. Complementing their journey, each highly individualised already, are the following activities curated especially for women.

Exploring the effects of menopause and hormonal ageing on women: With a background in Traditional Chinese Medicine, meditation, nutrition and bodywork, Lucja Maslowska’s approach to wellness is truly holistic. In residence at the resort throughout the month of March, she offers a special talk on International Women’s Day to prepare women for the coming changes in their later years, allowing them to recognise these changes and adapt their lifestyles accordingly for improved wellbeing.

Chakra balancing with singing bowls: One of Chiva-Som Hua Hin’s senior holistic practitioners, Janpetch Petchpranee will guide guests through a transformative meditative session, also on International Women’s Day. As they meditate, the harmonic vibrations of singing bowls in the background penetrate deeply into the body, realigning the flow of energy through the chakras and restoring balance.

Meditation with Chinese harp: In the second half of the month, guests can join visiting consultant Danchai Chernprateep for a novel form of meditation. The gentle strumming of the guzheng harp, used for centuries in Traditional Chinese Medicine, helps adjust the body’s energy flow, bringing physical and emotional relief.

How to be your own nutritionist: Resident naturopath Patience Sangwa will introduce the role of nutrition in health and wellbeing in this special workshop on 21st March, equipping guests with the knowledge to understand their bodies better and make informed dietary choices. In particular, while certain foods promote hormonal imbalance, others can restore balance and so improve mood.

Additionally, Chiva-Som Hua Hin is introducing a new service, bone density analysis, using the latest CUS bone sensitometer. Important especially for women as they approach menopause and the risk for osteoporosis increases, the analysis will allow guests to take proactive steps in their lives towards healthy ageing.

Special activities for women can be enjoyed as part of Chiva-Som’s transformative wellness retreats, with rates beginning at THB 40,000++ per guest per night for single occupancy, or THB 31,000++ per guest for double occupancy. Inclusive of accommodation, three wellness meals per night stayed, a health and wellness consultation, unlimited access to award-winning wellness facilities and daily group classes, and the treatments of their chosen retreat, guests are invited to take charge of their health, and take the first step to improved wellbeing for mind, body and spirit.

