The Shred Centre has acquired fellow independent shredding firm Shred Base as it continues to grow its client numbers across the North East.

The deal for the company, based in Lanchester, was agreed for an undisclosed sum and retains its existing workforce.

Its 200 clients have been transferred to The Shred Centre, which has taken over responsibility for all contracts and equipment, including sacks, bins and confidential paper disposal containers.

In addition, operations have now been moved to The Shred Centre’s headquarters near Spennymoor.

Shred Base was founded by Andrew Gibson and his son Thomas in 2018 to provide both on and off-site shredding services throughout the region.

However, it suffered a sudden fall in demand during lockdown as schools closed and many businesses and organisations began working from home.

Due to the uncertainty, the father-and-son team began talks with The Shred Centre over a possible takeover to ensure its customers would continue to receive a high standard of service.

Patrick Stephens, founder and managing director of The Shred Centre, said that the business was a considerable asset – having maintained all its contracts over the last two years through its strong reputation for customer service.

He said: “We are delighted to incorporate Shred Base into our business and I wish to welcome all their customers onboard and to assure them they will continue to receive the same high standards of service and security they have come to expect.

Thomas Gibson, Shred Base’s commercial manager, said: “We have always had a great working relationship with Patrick, despite being competitors, and he was the first person we approached once we decided to sell the business.

“As a family concern, we wanted to find a solution to the ongoing uncertainty as well as ensuring our customers continue to be well looked after.”

Patrick added: “The discussions surrounding the takeover have been simple and straightforward as both companies have a similar ethos, putting security and service first. This acquisition underlines our ambition to secure long-term growth for the business.

“I can assure customers of a seamless transfer to The Shred Centre and we look forward to meeting them in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Shred Centre operates six trucks and offers regular or one-off collections to businesses and individuals throughout the North East, Yorkshire, North West and Midlands. In addition, through robust partnerships it conducts service collections in other parts of the country, enabling it to provide a full UK-wide service. It also offers shredding services for hard drives, textiles and media.