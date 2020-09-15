The traditional 9-5 working schedule is not enough for us to keep up with the 24×7 world driven by technology and globalization. To cope with it, most of the world leaders are starting to incorporate flexible working policies into their work-culture playbook.

But before it can become the norm, both employers and employees need to understand the true meaning of flexible working hours so the higher goals of the organization are upheld under all circumstances.

There are many different ways to maintain flexible working schedules without compromising the productivity of its employees. It is for both the employers and employees to come to terms with the most suitable work hours that can benefit both sides.

Read on to have a better understanding of the true definition of flexible working in 2020:

Customized working hours

Times have changed and so has the lifestyle of the people. The 9-5 is working less and less every day as with globalization there is a set time window to perform a task which often doesn’t fall into the ordinary office hours.

Hence customized hours can be an effective way to enhance the productivity of an employee and get the task done.

There is another factor that might come into play. Not everyone prefers to or is even productive in the regular office hours. Some of us are night owls while some are more productive in the early hours. Keeping this in mind, some organizations are allowing their employees to choose their own working hours

Part-time employment

Many organizations today offer part-time employment. It gives a certain level of flexibility in one’s working hours and is a good attraction for employers to gain suitable employees.

People looking for jobs that do not require them to invest their full time can apply for these opening job profiles accordingly.

It allows both the employer and employee to compromise a set of working time windows that allows the employee to manage their work according to their provided time frame. Meanwhile, the employer can retain suitable employees that contribute vastly to enhance the achievements of the organization.

Freelance Job Profiles

Not every job profile has the same requirements and yet every job requires the best and the most suitable candidate to execute the set roles and responsibilities.

Freelance job profiles provide professionals with the freedom to have a flexible work schedule, hours, and even location. People looking for unlimited earning potential while pursuing one’s passion can opt for freelancing job profiles.

Organizations can skip the hassle and expenses associated with hiring full-time employees by simply hiring suitable freelancers.

Overall it gives professionals more control over when, where, and how they work as long as it contributes toward an organization’s higher goals.To hire professionals for these profiles, resume screening is carried out in such a manner that only candidates with remote work skills are shortlisted.

Result-oriented working

Productive flexibility can be achieved through the result-only working environment (ROWE).

It is a modern concept that measures the employees’ productivity rather than focusing on the number of hours spent at the office. It allows the employees to focus more on their contributions toward the organization hence enhancing their productivity.

This practice can be beneficial for the organization as its employees will be expected to execute the assigned task and responsibilities to produce the required result in the minimum amount of time.

Result-oriented tasks can be highlighted in the initial stage of hiring itself to ensure that only those employees are hired who will bring results to the company and not those who go to work to just run out the clock.

Telecommuting

According to researchers, there are more than two-thirds of people around the globe who work from home at least once a week rather than from the office.

Having the flexibility to balance work and personal obligations allow employees greater freedom in so many different ways.

It often increases the productivity of the employees and helps companies in cutting down office expenses. Telecommuters are likely to be satisfied in their jobs and stay with their organizations longer than average.

Telecommuting means a professional can work from home or their desired work location. It simply means one does not have to go to the office physically to perform one’s assigned duties yet consistently contribute to the company’s goals.

Compressed Work Schedule

Another arrangement of flexible working is a compressed work schedule wherein an organization allows its employees to work for 9-10 hour workdays and take 3 days or more off days.

This flexibility allows employees to make full use of their potential as they can look forward to taking a break for off days. It can benefit both the organization and employees up to a certain extent.

Having a consecutive period of more than 2 off days provides enough time for the employees to enjoy personal engagements and also helps them save costs on the daily commutes. It can help them reboot and join work with more energy than a weekend off would provide them.

Conclusion

Workplace trends have changed beyond recognition due to the rapidly changing technology and generational influences. There is an emphasis on the work-life balance and for which employees are on the lookout for job opportunities that can provide them with career stability while simultaneously maintaining an enriching personal life.

Keeping that in mind every organization can adopt a suitable work time frame that benefits both them and their employees.