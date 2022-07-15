The casino industry is one of the most beloved of all time, with land-based casinos having been a popular pastime for avid gamblers for hundreds of years. Online casinos joined the scene in 1996, evolving over time, and utilising modern technology to enhance gameplay for players everywhere.

So, join us as we take a look at how casino games online and at land-based establishments have been impacted by advanced technology, and what’s in store for the future of the casino industry…

Land-based casinos

You wouldn’t necessarily think it, but land-based venues have taken to using new technology to improve the gameplay and safety of their visitors. They’ve done this by adopting:

Facial recognition

In the past, brick-and-mortar casinos have manually scanned the crowds of people to separate anyone who they know is cheating or undesirable. However, now imaging technology can identify potential culprits before they even get up to anything by using facial recognition to find anyone who might have been barred from alternative establishments in the past, keeping safety a priority within the venues.

Licence plate recognition

Whilst facial recognition plays a bit part, licence plate recognition is used to spot any known casino criminals before they enter the venue in the first place!

Non-Obvious Relationship Analysis (NORA)

Originally developed for use in Las Vegas casinos, a technique called Non-Obvious Relationship Analysis (NORA) is used in both online and land-based venues, and can detect hidden links between people searching the internet for data. This helps to pinpoint any suspicious relationships or cheating potential, and flags it to the casino operator.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is technology that’s able to track labels that are attached to casino chips. It is essentially a tracking device, to ensure chip security. On top of this, RFID allows casinos to figure out how much players are betting throughout their visit, creating live data.

Online casinos

Of course, online casinos use advanced technology to work in the first place. Thanks to the invention of the internet, smartphones and computers, online casino games have been able to advance to offer more bonuses, promotions and advanced gameplay. On top of this, online casinos also use advanced technology for the following:

Cloud gaming technology

Cloud gaming technology means that you can enjoy any game, any time you want, without having to download anything. This is what makes the games so accessible, as you can play on any device, anywhere you have internet access.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The casino industry has more recently seen the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI), in the form of a chatbot on their website. If you’re looking to contact the customer service team, you’ll likely come face-to-face with one of these first in an attempt to help you solve the issue. This technology is also used in some games where you compete against the computer.

Slot machines

Many of the online slot games you’ll find today involve a lot of technology that ensures gameplay is fair and fun. Not only can you find Slots with 3D graphics, but you’ll find additional mechanics that can provide you with bonus features, interchanging reels and more unique gameplay features than ever before.

What’s more, software known as a Random Number Generator (RNG) is used to create the unpredictable outcomes in many online casino games, including Slots, and this works on a similar premises to the automatic card shufflers (ACS) you’ll find in land-based establishments.

Live casino games

Of course, perhaps one of the most advanced aspects of online casino technology are the live casino games, where you’ll find a variety of state-of-the-art technologies such as cameras, Optimal Character Recognition (OCR) software and monitors to stream gameplay directly from a specialist studio, in real time, straight to your device.

Virtual Reality (VR)

That’s not all. Some live casino games have taken another step into the future and developed Virtual Reality (VR) gameplay. All you need is a VR headset, and you’ll be able to step into the world of that particular game, playing as though you are truly in the room. Now that’s advanced tech…