THE WORLD IS THEIR OYSTER AT LEADING NORTH EAST FESTIVAL…

ONE of the North East’s top festivals will be adding a new dimension to this year’s event – by supporting a charity which is working to restore native oysters to the region.

The annual Oyster Festival at Hardwick Hall Hotel near Sedgefield has been held for more than 20 years, bringing together top entertainment, non-stop drinks, a sumptuous seafood menu and stalls featuring the best oysters.

And this time round the event – which is taking place on 25 September – will also give guests the opportunity to find out more about an important project which is helping bring European native oysters back into the region’s waters.

The Wild Oyster Project: Tyne & Wear is being run by community and environmental charity, Groundwork NE & Cumbria in collaboration with conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London) and aims to restore the near extinct species of native oysters and reverse the 95 per cent loss of native oyster reefs.

And now Groundwork is teaming up with the Oyster Festival to showcase the project – and to highlight how people can get behind it.

While the festival has Angel Trust as its dedicated charity which will benefit from the fund-raising on the day, it is supporting the oyster project by hosting a stand where people can find out more information.

They can also donate to adopt one of Groundwork’s unique knitted or crocheted oysters, which have been made by supporters from around the world, and receive a certificate of ownership along with their new crocheted oyster.

Staff at Hardwick Hall Hotel are also getting behind the scheme – by creating their own giant oyster which will be on display at the event.

“We are delighted that Hardwick Hall Hotel is allowing us to become involved with the Oyster Festival,” said Laura Farrell-Pronesti, Partnership Development Lead| Groundwork NE & Cumbria.

“Oysters are a keystone species: a single oyster can filter up to 200 litres of water a day, improving water quality, supporting biodiversity, and strengthening coastal ecosystems.”

This year’s Oyster Festival has lined up one of its most exciting programmes of entertainment – and has also just announced some new additions.

Headlining is Scouting For Girls who is being supported by Britain’s Got Talent comedian, Cal Halbert, Irish band the Emerald Thieves and the recently announced Just Tina – an electric tribute to Tina Turner.

The JJ Galway Band will be adding to the Irish flavour, with DJ Brandon Block taking to the decks for the daytime event, which is compered by Steve Walls.

“The Oyster Festival is always a sellout event and we have got a spectacular line-up this time round,” said John Adamson, owner of Hardwick Hall.

“We always like to get behind worthy causes so along with our continued support of Angel Trust, we’re delighted to be able to showcase the important work being done on the Wild Oyster Restoration Programme.

“It’s a fitting partnership and we hope our guests will be interested in finding out more.”

Tickets for the Oyster Festival are £200 plus VAT per person. For further information or to book email events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk or call 01740 620253.