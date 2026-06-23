STACK GOES GAGA OVER PINK…

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FANS of top singing stars are expected to head to Seaburn for two nights of live entertainment.

Among the highlights of its upcoming events programme, STACK Seaburn is celebrating the musical hits of both Pink and Lady Gaga.

And the fun begins on Thursday 20 August when the venue plays host to Beautiful Trauma – The Ultimate Live P!NK Experience, featuring Stacy Green.

An international, award-winning P!NK impersonator, Stacy was crowned the UK’s Best Multi Tribute Act having performed at theatres, festivals and music venues in the UK and across the world for the past 15 years.

And she will be sharing the stage with a full band for the Beautiful Trauma show covering hits such from Just Like A Pill and So What through to more recent chart toppers such as What About Us?, Beautiful Trauma and Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

There will also be replica and authentic costumes, props and backdrops, dancers and fire dancers plus a host of visual effects.

Then, on Thursday 8 October, the venue will be staging Totally Gaga – Starring Georgia Crandon.

The sensational singer – widely regarded as one of the best Gaga tributes in the business – will be delivering the full Gaga experience.

The show features all Gaga’s greatest hits, including Bad Romance, Just Dance, Shallow, Poker Face, Born This Way and many more.

And, along with powerhouse vocals there will be iconic costumes, dancers and a live band.

Attendees can make a real night of it by enjoying everything that STACK Seaburn has to offer, including the venue’s selection of street food.

Greek lovers can head for Acropolis, with a taste of Asia at Bao Down, burgers and loaded fries at Brack Burger or – for those who like British classics – Downey’s serve traditional fish and chips.

Get Strip’d sells authentic Nashville-style fried chicken, Texas Smoker sells the best barbecued meats, pizza is available at Zza Pizzeria and Soju and Gogi provide Korean street food.

Tickets cost £9 plus booking fee for each show and are available at https://tickets.stackseaburn.com/events/stackleisure/2209440 for Beautiful Trauma and at https://tickets.stackseaburn.com/events/stackleisure/2209497 for Totally Gaga.

Details of all entertainment at STACK Seaburn is available at www.stackleisure.com