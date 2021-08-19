Independent accountancy practice MHA Tait Walker is expanding its Stockton office. Mike Williams joins the team as corporate finance manager, a position that is key to the growth strategy of the firm’s Teesside office.

Mike’s appointment follows a year of extensive business growth and a bright future for the region thanks, in part, to the Government approved freeport status that Teesside is set to hold.

Mike brings eight years of corporate finance experience to the team, mostly gained within the North East. Mike recently spent two years working in Bermuda, but after growing up in the region he admits that the North East coastline pulled him back home. His role focusses on multi-million-pound deals in Teesside, working alongside the award-winning Corporate Finance Team headed up by Partner Steve Plaskitt and Associate Partner Lee Humble.



Mike said: “What attracted me to MHA Tait Walker is that the firm is growing rapidly in all its services areas and already has an unrivalled presence within corporate finance. The reputation the firm has built is reflected in its client’s success and the growth of the team. I want to be a key driver of our future growth within Corporate Finance.”

Mike will focus on key sectors include renewable energy, technology, construction and manufacturing, all vital for the future success of the region

Andrew Moorby, managing partner of MHA Tait Walker is working alongside Mike and the corporate finance team as they seek to grow their market recognition and help fuel growth within the local economy.

Andrew said: “Mike’s appointment will help strengthen our corporate finance team in Teesside. Our five-year vision sees MHA Tait Walker becoming the leading accountancy firm in the North East and Mike will be a key team member in helping to achieve that growth.