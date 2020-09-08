At its core, all types of lead generation have similar elements:

Content

Cold calling

Paid advertising

Cold emailing

Call to actions and landing pages

And several more

But the kind of lead generation you want to use will influence which strategies you will use and how you implement them.

It’s kind of like movies.

Every movie will involve cameras, actors, props and background, but you would use those things differently for a horror movie than a comedy.

For example, one type of lead generation is business to business (B2B) lead generation.

B2B lead generation is used when your product or service benefits other businesses rather than an average person (which would involve B2C lead generation).

The strategies you will use for B2B lead generation will defer significantly than if you were using B2C lead generation.

So, when creating your B2B lead generation campaign, here are some things to consider.

Target Audience

Obviously, with B2B lead generation, you are targeting other businesses.

But the person you will be attempting to turn is the decision-maker of the business, who is a very specific type of person.

This is especially true when compared to B2C lead generation.

Yes, with B2C, you would still have a target audience, but the owner of a software company is a lot more specific than “women in their 30s and 40s.”

When reaching out to another business, you will also likely be able to find out exactly who you are trying to convert into a lead. You could then find out what they are like on their website, social media and LinkedIn.

Content

Content creation is a big part of lead generation, as it serves as something to pique interest in your business and demonstrate value.

The decision-maker of other businesses will likely be very knowledgable, do a lot of research and know what they are looking for.

Unfortunately, this means a generic blog won’t do the trick.

They will likely require more valuable content in order to keep them interested, such as:

Free trials

Product/service demonstrations

Case studies

Data

Infographics

Whitepages

Social Media

Social media plays a role in just about everything in today’s world, and B2B lead generation is no exception.

LinkedIn, however, will likely play a more prominent role than social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

LinkedIn can provide you with more information on other businesses and their decision-makers.

And your potential leads can get to know more about you on your LinkedIn page.

It is also an excellent platform for outreach and sharing content.

It Will Be A Long Process

B2B purchases will take longer.

Like mentioned early, decision-makers like to do their research. And their eventual purchase will have a more significant impact on them than a purchase from an individual customer.

The sale will also likely involve bigger and more elaborate contracts.

This all means that there will be no split-second decisions or impulse buys in the B2B process.

B2B lead generation, therefore usually involves building relationships first. B2B purchases often come between people who know each other personally or who have developed a professional relationship.

