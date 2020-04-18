CBD oil is trending in the alternative medicine world as a tool to help manage symptoms of Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia, Pain and other issues. So, you might ask, what is CBD oil and how do I use it? Cannabidiol, more commonly referred to as CBD, is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant – which is a member of the cannabis family. CBD is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. These cannabinoids interact with the human body to produce responses via endocannabinoid receptors. For more detailed information check out CBD Products UK.

How do I use it? CBD oil typically comes in a bottle with a pipette (eye dropper) and can be administered sublingually (a drop under the tongue) or as many do, added into your morning coffee/breakfast. There are many varieties of CBD oil, ranging from full spectrum to further processed isolates. Further processing can reduce the taste and/or remove some of the other natural compounds in the oil, depending on the needs of the user.

So now that you know a bit more about CBD oil, let’s talk about the health benefits.

Anxiety and Depression

Many people who suffer from anxiety and depression have found promising results when taking CBD oil. This is due to the fact that CBD products interact with the human body in a similar way to anti-anxiety medication; the compound mediates the alterations in the serotonin receptor 5-HT1A (which is responsible for happiness).

Insomnia

One in two adults suffer from insomnia, which can have a number of knock on effects – not just the next morning when you’re feeling groggy, but over your general quality of life. Pinpointing the reason why you’re not sleeping is key to rectifying those sleepless nights. For many, stress is the main factor that keeps them up at night: work stress, family stress, financial stress. Having these thoughts whirring through your brain will prevent you from getting the rest you need. A study into how using CBD products could help participants who have issues with sleep and anxiety had extremely promising results, with 79% having reduced anxiety and 66% reporting improved sleep within the first month.

Pain

Cannabidiol has also been found to have natural anti-inflammatory properties, as well as analgesic benefits. This makes it the perfect candidate for pain management. The CBD industry has seen pain management products made for those with conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis. In 2014 a study revealed that – of the people with MS who took part – one in five had used cannabis to help their symptoms. CBD products are also used to manage more common day-to-day pain, such as sports recovery. Sports stars have begun to break the stigma they face within their industry, surrounding CBD, to let people know how beneficial it has been for their recuperation processes.

