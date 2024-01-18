Thinking of Going Vegan: Follow These Tips and Tricks

Some of us may have thought about it but never properly took the proper care in outlining how exactly to go full vegan. Without having a plan, like any diet or fitness outlook, it’s extremely easy to fall back on past (or bad) habits that lead to despair simply because there’s no roadmap. Allow us to share a little secret with you: adopting a vegan lifestyle is surprisingly easy.

Pace Yourself

Take things at a comfortable pace. While keeping your end goal in sight, proceed at a speed that suits you. Some individuals successfully transition to veganism overnight, and if that works for you, that’s fantastic. However, don’t worry if you feel the need for more time. You might start by eliminating meat or dairy one day a week and progress from there.

Alternatively, you could transition one meal at a time, incorporating vegan breakfasts in the first week, adding a vegan lunch in the second week, and so forth. Another approach is to switch one product at a time, such as replacing cow’s milk with organic cashew or soy milk, or swapping butter for coconut oil or margarine.

Make Detail-Oriented Decisions

Ensure you prioritise your nutritional needs. Being vegan doesn’t automatically equate to optimal health, as there are vegan alternatives to nearly every type of unhealthy food imaginable. Planning a healthy vegan diet that encompasses all the essential vitamins and nutrients is easily achievable.

Explore Outside Your Comfort Zone

Venturing beyond your food comfort zone will lead you on a journey of discovering diverse cuisines from around the world. With thousands of vegan recipes available, catering to every culinary preference, you’ll encounter exciting new dishes and intriguing twists on your old favourites. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the variety of meals you can easily prepare using ingredients already in your kitchen or readily available at your local supermarket.

Learn New Things and Seek Assistance

Keep in mind that adopting a vegan lifestyle involves a learning process. Navigating life as a vegan in a predominantly non-vegan world requires both courage and curiosity. Despite being around since 1944, veganism remains a relatively new concept for many. Have questions like “Where can I find vegan chocolate?” or “How do I bake egg-free cakes?” Or perhaps, “How do I discuss veganism with my family?” Don’t worry; you’re not alone.

Connecting with fellow vegans can greatly ease your transition—join platforms like Facebook or Twitter, where you’ll encounter friendly individuals willing to assist.

Recall Your Motivation

Consistently remind yourself of the reasons behind your decision to embrace a vegan lifestyle and the positive effects you’ve experienced since making that choice. While transitioning to veganism may be smoother than anticipated, there might be challenging days when it seems like too much effort. During such moments, take a deep breath and briefly reflect on your motivations.

Engaging with literature or regularly watching informative and uplifting videos about veganism can be helpful, as can keeping visual reminders, such as photos of your favourite animals. If visiting a sanctuary is not feasible, uplifting videos featuring animals can serve a similar purpose.