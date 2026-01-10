Thomas Ingenlath returns to Volvo Cars as Chief Design Officer, demonstrating the company’s commitment to visionary design and electrification

Volvo Cars today announces the appointment of Thomas Ingenlath as Chief Design Officer, effective 1 February 2026. The appointment marks the return of one of the most influential designers in the company’s recent history and reinforces Volvo Cars’ leadership in design. Thomas Ingenlath will join the Executive Management Team and lead Volvo Cars’ global design organisation across the product portfolio.

“I am delighted to be returning to Volvo Cars. Design is fundamental to what Volvo stands for. I look forward to working closely with the teams across the company, developing cars that are distinct, relevant and true to the Volvo brand.” says Thomas Ingenlath.

Thomas Ingenlath previously served as Senior Vice President Design at Volvo Cars, where he played a central role in shaping the company’s contemporary Scandinavian design identity and establishing design as a defining element of the brand. More recently, as CEO of Polestar, he led the creation of a design-led, electrified performance brand from its early stages, translating progressive ideas into production vehicles in a highly competitive market.

“Design is one of Volvo Cars’ greatest strengths and will continue to differentiate us in shaping the future of premium, electric mobility,” says Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars. “Thomas Ingenlath will strengthen our design leadership with his proven experience and vision, ensuring we continue to design cars that reflect our values and resonate with customers around the world.”

Volvo Cars would like to thank Nicholas Gronenthal, who has served as Interim Head of Global Design, for his leadership and contribution during this period and congratulate him on his new appointment as Head of Design Americas.

Volvo Cars in 2024

For the full year 2024, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 27 billion. Revenue in 2024 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 400.2 billion, while global sales reached a record 763,389 cars.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.

“For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.” This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars’ ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2024, Volvo Cars employed approximately 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars’ head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars’ production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).