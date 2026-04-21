Britain’s lost social rituals: almost HALF of the UK have never had a cuppa with a neighbour, while three in 10 have never had a pint in their local, according to new research

A new study has revealed how many of the small everyday acts that once helped neighbours feel connected have faded from modern life, with 44% of the UK never having shared a cup of tea or coffee with a neighbour, and 28% never having had a drink in their local pub.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that 41% rarely or never help a neighbour with simple tasks such as carrying shopping in from the car, watering plants or taking in a parcel, while 39% have never borrowed or lent anything locally – whether that is sugar, tea bags or DIY tools.

The study also found that 10% of us do not know a single neighbour by name, and just 11% regularly volunteer or help with a community activity nearby, with almost half (44%) of us having never joined a local activity like a hobby club, fitness class or kickabout in the park.

In the light of our fading neighbourly traditions, it’s perhaps little wonder that only a quarter (25%) of the UK feels very proud of where they live, and that more than half (51%) often or sometimes feel lonely, which has a significant impact on our health and wellbeing.

Experts say these lost moments of neighbourly contact matter more than many realise. Professor Andrea Wigfield, Director of Loneliness Studies at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “This research highlights how vital strong local connections are to our wellbeing. Loneliness and disconnection are rising across all age groups and are linked to serious physical and mental health risks, including anxiety, depression and cardiovascular disease.

“Simple, everyday interactions – like saying hello, sharing food or helping a neighbour – can play a powerful role in building a sense of belonging and improving wellbeing. Even small moments of connection can make a meaningful difference to how we feel about our lives and communities.”

The findings come from research undertaken in the run up to the UK’s biggest celebration of community when on 5-8 June people are invited to come together for The Big Lunch and Big Help Out by sharing friendship, food, fun and action where they live. The research also highlighted that fewer than one in five UK residents (18%) were classed as highly connected which further impacts how people feel about life and where they live.

Lindsey Brummitt, Programme Director at the Eden Project, said: “What this research suggests is that some of the habits that can help us stay connected and feel better about life and where we live are not expensive, glamorous or out of reach – they’re local, ordinary and right on our doorstep!

“We’re talking about things like saying hello, sharing a cuppa, lending a hand locally or popping to the local pub. These things can help create a sense of connection and belonging and is why ideas like The Big Lunch and The Big Help Out – as easy, low-pressure ways for people to connect and be active in their community, still matter so much.”

Despite the decline in these neighbourly rituals, there are signs people want to reconnect, with 62% saying they would consider getting more involved in their local community if it were easy to do so.

The findings have been released by the Eden Project, the charity leading the invites to participate in The Big Lunch and The Big Help Out, which returns from 5 to 8 June 2026 and aim to make it easier for people to connect and support their community with those living nearby.. Find out more at www.thebigdo.com .

The campaign is made possible thanks to support from the Pears Foundation and Coop.

The UK’s lost neighbourly rituals – top habits in decline

Help with a community activity – 50% have never done this locally Use a neighbourhood WhatsApp or community group – 49% have never done so Have a cuppa with a neighbour – 44% have never done so Join a local group or club – 44% have never joined one Help a neighbour with small tasks – 41% rarely or never do this Borrow or lend everyday items – 39% have never done so Have a drink in the local pub – 28% have never done so Share food with neighbours – only 9% do this regularly Know neighbours by name – average Brit knows just 3.7, and 10% don’t know any neighbours by name Feel highly connected locally – only 18% are classed as highly connected

The Big Lunch and The Big Help Out, which return from 5 to 8 June 2026 and aim to make local connection feel less awkward and more fun. Find out more at www.thebigdo.com . The findings have been released as part of a push to get more people involved inand, which return fromand aim to make local connection feel less awkward and more fun. Find out more at