The city of Paris has plenty to offer to visitors of all ages, from video arcades and science museums to amusement parks and zoos. You can have the perfect vacation for the entire family. If you’re visiting Paris for the first time, you can expect to see things you’ll love. Paris is a vibrant, cultural city. However, you should do your homework before you go. If you want to make the most of your time, proper planning is of the essence. Here’s how to make the experience everything you imagined.

Figure Out How to Reach La Cité des Lumières

As one of the most visited cities in the world, Paris is easily accessible from Europe. You should take a train instead of a plane. There’s a lot of choice when it comes to departure times. You have more space, so you can kick back and relax. Kindly keep your feet off other seats. If you travel to Paris by train, check in from London with the Eurostar. Make sure to arrive at the station at least 45 minutes before the train is scheduled to depart. Print your ticket in advance or use an e-ticket by downloading the app on your phone. Know what track the train will arrive at and proceed to the adjacent platform. Check in your baggage prior to train departure. Bear in mind there is baggage search and you must show your passport. On board, you can store your baggage above your seat.

It’s a good idea to buy your ticket in advance. This way, you’ll have a guarantee that you and your family have seating. It’s generally more affordable to book long-distance trains ahead of time. Far from being an outdated mode of transportation, trains offer the opportunity for clean, comfortable, and convenient travel. The less you carry, the more freedom you have. Packing light reduces the stress of walking with a weighted backpack. Last but certainly not least, check the weather forecast before leaving for Paris. It may be warmer and drier and colder and rainier.

Book A Hotel Near the Centre

There are several districts (arrondissements) in Paris that you can choose a hotel from. A hotel conveniently located in the centre of Paris offers comfortable accommodation. Above all, you’re within walking distance of Paris’ best attractions. If you’re travelling by train to Paris, it makes sense to book a hotel near the train station you’ll be arriving at/leaving from, as highlighted by NS International. You and your loved ones won’t waste precious time trying to locate the hotel. And you don’t have to rush to catch the train when you’re leaving.

Plan To See the Beautiful Sights

The metro is an easy and culturally immersive way to get around Paris. It’s one of the most efficient forms of transportation in any city you’ll visit. Don’t forget to validate your ticket; otherwise, you risk getting a fine. You can purchase tickets from vending machines or through ticket booths at stations. The Paris metro offers lots of convenient stops. You should purchase a day or multi-day pass to save money on the ride. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the city’s bike sharing program. Mechanical and electric bikes are available at stations in all districts.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see the most famous sights in the world. Some of the most fascinating places to explore are the Tour Eiffel, Musée du Louvre, Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and the Musée d’Orsay. Paris is not only one of the most visited cities in the world, but also one of the most expensive ones. If you spend some time admiring the artwork, you’ll definitely save some money. However, if you take a culinary tour of Montmartre, it will cost you beaucoup. When considering what to dress, know that French people dress with every possible look. You can dress up a bit classier.

Read Up on The History

Knowing more about the history of Paris helps you understand the cultural values. The core values of French society are freedom, equality, and brotherhood. They’re deeply embedded into the culture. Paris is a vivid reminder of the different eras and rulers who’ve left their marks. If you’re curious to know why Paris is called La Cité des Lumières, know that it was the centre of the Enlightenment in the mid-18th century. Needless to say, it was a period marked by new, revolutionary ideas. It’s recommended to read up if you don’t know much about the history of France.

In case you didn’t already know, Paris is full of historical sites. Think about visiting Place de la Concorde (Place de la Révolution), the notorious site of the French Revolution. The plaza connects Champs Elysées to the Jardin des Tuileries and the Eglise de la Madeleine to the Palais Bourbon. It’s precisely here that King Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette, and other personalities of mark were beheaded by the guillotine. The fountains, sculptures, and the ancient obelisk attract visitors from all over the world. Work on the Place de la Concorde will be undertaken for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Practice Basic French Phrases

If you’re able to speak a little bit of French, your trip to Paris will be so much more enjoyable. Show respect for the French people and their language. French isn’t an easy language to learn. It takes time and effort to overcome the obstacles. Pronunciation tends to be hard because there are sounds that native English speakers aren’t used to making. Some elements of French grammar are harder than others. Take complex verb conjugations as an example. There’s grammatical gender, exceptions to rules, and sentence structure, but you’ll manage it. It will be hard to get along with Parisians, but be open-minded.

If you wait until you’re on the train to your vacation destination to learn French, you won’t have enough time to master the new language. Watching movies without subtitles is a good way to learn French fast. You can train your ear and improve your accent. If you like detective novels, read them in French. It’s a great way to learn new vocabulary in connection to your passions. There are words you must know before the big trip, such as Salut (Hello), Au revoir (Goodbye), Merci (Thank you), and Excusez-Moi (Sorry). Duolingo can get you pretty far. It’s a useful way to practice and learn new things.

All things considered, you’ll fall in love with Paris. The city has a charm no matter what. Pack your family’s time in as many experiences as possible.