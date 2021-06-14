Unless you’ve been living on another planet for the last 10 years, you’ve probably seen someone vaping. Perhaps the thick clouds caught your attention and you’re thinking about giving it a shot. In that case, you’ll need to know which vape kit will fulfill all your needs and satisfy your cravings.

Unfortunately, selecting the best vape kit is easier said than done. There are virtually endless brands online, and each has its own unique approach to its devices.

To make your life easier and to save you some time browsing, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best vape kits for 2021. We’ve also included a neat little buying guide so you’ll know what to look for when choosing yours.

RELX is a company with some serious talent behind it. The founder, Kate Wang, is the former head of operations of Uber. During the company’s journey, she recruited some other serious-level executives to join the team and create some astonishing products.

The RELX vape kit is one of the most simple options on the market. The pod system makes it incredibly easy to start vaping immediately. All you have to do is put in a pod and you’re good to go!

While RELX is dominating the Asian market, they’re starting to infiltrate Europe and the UK. The pre-filled e-liquid pods have either 3% or 5% nicotine, depending on your preference. Several customers rave about the flavor, claiming they’re extremely realistic and don’t have any unpleasant aftertaste.

Pros:

Easy-to-use pod system

Suitable for beginners and avid vaping fans

Wide selection of delicious flavors

Cons:

The drag isn’t as thick as other mods

Verdict

If you’re looking for a super simple way to get into vaping, then this done-for-you vape kit is worth checking out. What’s more, RELX devices are known to be extremely reliable and long-lasting.

2.) Vaporesso Gen S Kit

The Vaporesso GEN S Kit is not a beast you should try and tame if you’re looking for something simple. That said, the complexity of the device gives the user access to a wide range of customizable features. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll never be dissatisfied with the amazing flavor this starter kit provides.

You can truly pack a punch with this mod since the wattage reaches up to a whopping 220 watts. The device can reach that power without even trying, so be careful if you’re a beginner. The battery life is extremely efficient and the interface is quite comfortable.

Furthermore, you can adjust the airflow, which can give you an airy or stable drag depending on your taste.

Pros:

Complex yet suitable for novice vapers

One of the most flavorful devices on the market

The starter kit comes with everything you need

Cons:

It can be tough to get used to the power settings

Verdict

While the Vaporesso Gen S Kit seems intimidating at first, it’s still a beginner-friendly kit that allows new users to adjust to more sophisticated vape mods. Just tread lightly on its power!

3.) Geekvape Aegis Solo Kit

Geekvape is making a name for itself in the industry. Their Aegis Solo Kit is one of the most profound mods available for first-time vapers in terms of performance and reliability. You can get your device in several colors, the most popular being black and purple.

Compared to the Vaporesso above, the Aegis Solo Kit only reaches up to 100 watts. While it may not be as powerful, it’s still enough energy to bring a pleasant vaping experience. Some might argue that having lower power is better for newer vapers since their lungs aren’t used to vaping.

The interface is absolutely beautiful, and all the buttons are extremely easy to navigate.

Pros:

Extremely durable tanks

Fits comfortably in your hands

Just the right amount of power for new vapers

Cons:

Doesn’t come with e-juice or battery

Verdict

While Geekvape may not be the strongest out there, it still provides more than enough juice to satisfy your vaping needs. It’s worth checking out if you’re looking for a reliable starting device.

4.) FreeMax Twister Pen

Vape pens are becoming increasingly popular in the industry since they offer a more compact design and are easier to store. The FreeMax Twister Pen offers that plus several other features users can enjoy. Although it’s compact, this device can reach up to an impressive 80 watts.

You can adjust the power by using the ring at the pen’s base. Being able to adjust the wattage is an excellent feature for vapers so they can find the setting they’re most comfortable with.

As for the flavors, most customers state they are delicious and quite realistic. Whichever e-juice you choose, you won’t have to deal with any raspiness or gross aftertaste.

Pros:

Adjustable wattage setting

Compact and durable design

Delicious flavor

Cons:

Not as customizable as other devices

Verdict

If you’re looking for something a bit edgy, then the FreeMax Twister Pen is worth checking out. The design is beautiful, and it ticks all the boxes for a reliable vape pen.

5.) Voopoo Vinci Pod

For those looking for an affordable yet dependable device, then take a close look at the Voopoo Vinci Pod. The design is extremely simple and suitable for new vapers. Voopoo’s Vinci Pod has a 1500mAh battery that allows for vaping between 5 and 50 watts.

While the power isn’t as excessive as other vape mods, it provides a smooth drag that’s not going to fill your throat with a massive cloud. The e-liquids are amazingly delicious and comforting.

The 5.5 ml pods work as the device’s mouthpiece, so all you need to do is pop one in and you’re ready to start vaping. The cool thing about the pods is you can see how much e-liquid is left as you use it. You can adjust the dual airflow system if you want to change the smoothness of the draw.

Pros:

Easy-to-use pod system

Can adjust the airflow

Reliable battery

Cons:

Not as powerful as other mods

Verdict

Voopoo is perhaps the best value for money you’ll get with a vape starter kit. If their pods were stronger, then they would be an absolute win.

6.) Lost Vape Q-Ultra

The Lost Vape Q-Ultra device looks a bit like something you would find in a spaceship, but its design is quite simple. It’s also an affordable option for those looking for a high-quality vape mod without shattering their bank account into pieces.

The Q-Ultra leans heavily toward the mod side, so you can expect it to pack more of a punch than the vape pens on this list. The coils are extremely reliable and are easy to insert via the mod’s simple design.

However, the mod isn’t the most powerful one around. It can only reach up to 40 watts of power, which is quite low compared to other vapes on the market. That said, some people prefer a less powerful vape as it’s easier to deal with.

Pros:

Elegant design

User-friendly interface

Affordable and long-lasting

Cons:

Can only reach up to 40 watts

Verdict

No doubt, the Lost Vape Q-Ultra device is suitable for new vapers. The coil system is easy to deal with and they help enhance whichever flavor you choose.

7.) Smok RPM 80

If you’re looking for a vape that offers the perfect middle ground for convenience and power, then consider checking out the Smok RPM 80. The vaping system is near flawless and is extremely easy to manage. The vape uses a pod-style system, so you can adjust the tank’s wattage and coils as you please.

One fantastic feature of this mod is that it has a convenient side opening component to refill the tanks. You can also replace the coils when they start to burn down to retain the flavor of your e-liquid.

The device has a beautiful and crystal clear LED display where you can manage the device’s settings. If you’re new to vaping, modifying your power settings is extremely simple with this device.

Pros:

Side opening for easy tank refilling

Beautiful LED interface

Easy to change settings

Cons:

Coils can burn quickly

Verdict

The Smok RPM 80 offers almost everything you need in a vape mod. If the coils were a bit stronger, it would be an absolute go-to device.

8.) Aspire Onixx Vape Kit

Aspire is a brand in the industry that certainly doesn’t lack in the design department. The Onixx Vape kit is nothing less than beautiful, and it comes with several useful functions to enhance your vaping experience. What’s more, it’s incredibly easy to use right out of the box.

It comes with an insanely powerful 2000mAh battery that’s exceptionally reliable. However, the maximum output on this vape is only 40 watts. That said, that kind of power ensures that you can use your vape longer without having to charge.

Refilling the tanks takes some getting used to, especially if it’s your first mod. However, everything is smooth sailing once you get the hang of it.

Pros:

Elegant design that’s eye-catching

Reliable battery life

Easy to use for new vapers

High performing tanks

Cons:

The output could be a bit stronger

Verdict

If aesthetics is what you’re after, then the Aspire Onixx device won’t disappoint. The drag is smooth and everyone will be asking you “where did you get that?”.

9.) Vapouriz VPod Pro

The Vapouriz VPod Pro is one of the best beginner kits on the market. The refillable pod system makes it incredibly simple to manage, and you get such a smooth drag considering its size. The simplicity and flavor it provides will satisfy all your cravings, no questions asked.

The 850mAh isn’t the most powerful battery on the block, but it’s completely fine for daily use. What’s more, the vape vibrates, letting you know when it’s time to charge.

The dual coil system accentuates the juice flavors and makes the juice taste incredibly realistic. Since it uses a pod system, you don’t need to waste time changing stubborn coils. Simply add a new pod and you’re all set!

Pros:

Coils are amazing and produce tasty flavors

Vibrating hardware so inform about battery life

Suitable for new vapers

Cons:

The battery doesn’t have as much juice as other kits

Verdict

Vapouriz is on the rise toward becoming a household name in the community. Their VPod Pro is an entry-level vape that’s extremely top-notch.

10.) JAC Vapour S22

The JAC Vapour Series S22 vape kit is the perfect balance between a pen and a full-on vape mod. As a result, it’s an amazing device for new vapers who want to try their hand at a complete mod. So, make sure to check the details below if you’re a new vaper.

Some would argue that a good vape kit all starts with the tank. In that case, the S22 deserves a lot of respect. It performs almost perfectly and provides the user with an amazing experience with each drag.

One fantastic feature of this kit is that it’s extremely lightweight. You can easily fit it in your pocket or handbag. Furthermore, the 2600mAh battery is quite impressive. Customers report they can use their S22 for a couple of days before needing to reach for the charger.

Pros:

Incredibly strong battery

Compact and easy to carry

Reliable tanks

Cons:

Doesn’t have as many features as other mods

Types of Vape Kits

E-Cigarettes

When the world of vaping first started, the most common devices were e-cigarettes or “cig-a-likes”. These vapes closely resembled cigarettes and typically weren’t customizable. As the industry grew, companies added other features to their devices to give users a more personalized experience.

Pens

Pens are the next stop on the vape evolution chart. A vape pen works almost the same as a full mod, but typically has fewer settings and is more compact. Some people prefer pens because they are easier to carry and are far more discrete.

Mods

Mods are what are currently the most popular in the industry. They are customizable and provide far more power than pens and e-cigarettes. Users can also choose from a wide selection of flavors to fill their mods. However, they tend to be more maintenance than other devices.

What To Look Out For When Shopping For A Suitable Vape Kit

Choose the Right Coils

If you’re using a mod, you’ll need coils. While most kits come with their own, you need to replace them for your kit to keep performing at its best. Make sure to choose coils that are high-quality and reliable to enhance the flavor of your juice.

How Powerful It Is

As you can see from the information above, kits vary in battery power. Some have insanely strong batteries that can crank the device all the way up to 200 watts, where others are barely over 40 watts. Be sure to choose a kit that has the right amount of power for your preferences.

The Price

It’s natural to want to go with the cheapest vape kit available, but be warned. Most of the time, cheap means low-quality. That doesn’t mean there aren’t mods out there you can get your hands on for a reasonable price. Just be sure to keep a reasonable budget in mind when it’s time to buy your vape.

The Bottom Line

The world of vaping is, nonetheless, exciting. That said, it can be easy to get lost in the jargon and complexities of the technology. Always check each factor about the kit and read customer reviews before buying. We hope this list was helpful, and you’re ready to get your hands on your next mod.

Happy vaping!