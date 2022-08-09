With 87% of global travellers saying they want to travel sustainably, staycations are a great way to avoid long journeys overseas, enjoy a quick getaway, and discover hidden beauties in the UK.

With that in mind, experts at Savoystewart.co.uk decided to compile Google search data for 55 eco-friendly staycation spots in the UK, highlighting the most popular green holiday retreats that we just can’t get enough of!

UK’s top 10 most popular eco-friendly staycations

Ranking Staycation name Location Average monthly search volume 1 Soho Farmhouse Oxfordshire 40,500 2 Chewton Glen Hampshire 40,000 3 Watergate Lodge Cornwall 27,100 4 Ham Yard Hotel London 22,200 5 Heckfield Place Hampshire 18,100 =6 The Fish Gloucestershire 14,800 = 6 Daylesford Gloucestershire 14,800 = 8 Wilderness Reserve Suffolk 9,900 = 8 Port Lympne Kent 9,900 = 8 Lympstone Manor Devon 9,900

*= represents a joint ranking

Savoystewart.co.uk can reveal that Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire is the most popular eco-friendly staycation spot in the UK, with 40,500 monthly searches on average! Closely following guides by the UN Global Compact, they are passionate about site recycling, waste reduction and ethical food sourcing, showing commitment to multiple climate actions. With A-list guests such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coming to visit, it’s no surprise that this perfect combination of nature and luxury boasts the most searches online!

Coming in second place is Chewton Glen in Hampshire with 40,000 average monthly searches, only 500 behind Soho Farmhouse. With eco-treehouses, home-grown vegetables and wildlife habitats, this 5-star luxury hotel appeals to many with their biodiversity and thriving nature.

In third place is Watergate Lodge in Cornwall with over 27,000 monthly searches on average. Located in UK’s top holiday destination Cornwall, this eco-friendly coastal house boasts its proximity to the beach, high standard interior design and green credentials such as air-source heating and solar panels.

Regions with the most popular eco-friendly staycations

Savoystewart.co.uk can also reveal that Hampshire and Gloucestershire are the most prevalent regions for green staycations in the UK, both having 2 retreats shortlisted in top ten.