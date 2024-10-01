Top 10 Shopping Centers in South West England

South West England offers a variety of excellent shopping centres, blending high street brands, luxury retailers, and independent stores. Here are some of the best:

1. Cabot Circus – Bristol

One of the largest and most popular shopping centres in the region, Cabot Circus has a wide range of shops, including high-end brands, fashion retailers, and a large food court. It also features a cinema and plenty of entertainment options.

Highlights: Harvey Nichols, House of Fraser, Zara, Apple Store, and restaurants like Five Guys and Wagamama.

2. Cribbs Causeway (The Mall) – Bristol

Located just outside Bristol, The Mall at Cribbs Causeway offers over 150 stores, including major department stores and a wide variety of fashion, home, and beauty retailers. It’s also home to a large selection of restaurants and entertainment options, including a cinema and a large food court.

Highlights: John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Hollister, and a variety of family-friendly dining options.

3. The Oracle – Reading

Although located just outside the South West, The Oracle in Reading is a short journey for those in the northern part of the region. It’s a large, riverside shopping centre with over 80 stores, including premium fashion and lifestyle brands, as well as great dining and a cinema.

Highlights: Hugo Boss, Reiss, Superdry, H&M, and riverside dining spots like The Real Greek.

4. Drake Circus – Plymouth

Drake Circus is Plymouth’s prime shopping destination, offering a range of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle stores in the heart of the city. It’s perfect for those living in the far south of the region.

Highlights: M&S, Next, Superdry, Apple Store, and a great selection of cafes and eateries.

5. Princesshay Shopping Centre – Exeter

Princesshay in Exeter blends historic architecture with modern shopping, offering a mix of high street and designer brands, as well as independent retailers. It’s a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

Highlights: Hollister, Zara, Reiss, Joules, and local restaurants like Wagamama and Byron Burger.

6. Gloucester Quays – Gloucester

This shopping outlet combines a historic dockside location with outlet shopping, offering great discounts on high-end and high street brands. It’s a beautiful setting with a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and cafes, as well as a cinema.

Highlights: Nike Outlet, Ted Baker, AllSaints, The North Face, and various restaurants along the waterfront.

7. Swindon Designer Outlet – Swindon

One of the best outlet shopping centres in the South West, Swindon Designer Outlet offers big-name brands at discounted prices. The centre itself is housed in a beautifully restored Great Western Railway works, adding a unique historic touch to your shopping experience.

Highlights: Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Adidas, and Levi’s.

8. The Brunel Shopping Centre – Swindon

Located in the heart of Swindon, The Brunel Shopping Centre is a more traditional shopping centre compared to Swindon’s designer outlet, offering a good selection of high street brands and independent retailers.

Highlights: Primark, H&M, Boots, and a variety of independent food outlets.

9. SouthGate – Bath

SouthGate Bath is an open-air shopping centre located in the heart of Bath, offering a blend of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle stores. It’s set in beautiful Georgian-style architecture, fitting in perfectly with Bath’s historic feel.

Highlights: Urban Outfitters, Hollister, Apple Store, and plenty of stylish cafes and restaurants.

10. The Galleries & Broadmead – Bristol

Located in Bristol’s city centre, The Galleries and Broadmead area offers a more affordable and eclectic range of shops compared to Cabot Circus. While The Galleries focuses more on high street brands, Broadmead is home to many independent retailers.

Highlights: TK Maxx, WHSmith, The Entertainer, and a variety of smaller, independent shops.

These shopping centres cater to a range of tastes and preferences, from luxury brands to outlet bargains, and offer excellent dining and entertainment options as well.