A North East supplier of packaging solutions has been awarded one of the industry’s highest accreditations following an intensive audit process.

Encore Packaging Solutions, part of The Encore Group and based in Peterlee, produces solid board boxes, direct mail packaging and e-commerce solutions, as well as corrugated packaging. Following its recent two-day audit, the company was awarded the BRC Global Standard’s highest AA grade for the third year in a row.

Laura Johnson, group environmental and quality manager for Encore Packaging Solutions said: “The accreditation affects our ability to produce and offer services for direct food contact, and so having this grading keeps that market open to us, as well as supporting our work with the pharmaceutical and pet food industries.

“It’s great news for our food industry clients, as it means they can continue to use Encore, secure in the knowledge that we offer high quality products made in a safe and highly-rated environment.”

The audit involved a number of stages, from checking paperwork and touring the site to completing a full trace test, where a job is tracked from beginning to end, including where the raw materials come from and all relevant documentation to support transactions.

Laura added: “We work very hard and practise what we preach – not just for audit day, but every day.

“Our AA rating is testament to a fantastic year-round effort from all employees, and everyone has been involved in order to maintain such a high standard.

“We also have brilliant support from directors and senior management, who constantly reinforce procedures and requirements. We’ve had this certification for three years now, which proves that our system is maturing while we’re maintaining our standards.”

In line with BRC Global Standard’s requirements, Encore Packaging Solutions will have its next audit in 12 months.