Cygnet Law is investing in development training for two members of staff as part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen its workforce.

The Redcar-based firm is a leading provider of legal services for children and families, with more than 40 legal and support staff. Legal assistant, Danielle Smith and legal clerk, Susannah Millard are undergoing training to continue their outstanding progression within the firm.

Danielle Smith read law at Teesside University before completing an integrated master’s Legal Practice Course at Northumbria University. She secured a role at Cygnet in May 2019 and hopes to qualify in January 2022.

Joining Cygnet in October 2018, Susannah Millard studied her law degree at Teesside University and completed her LPC at Northumbria University. Susannah hopes to qualify as a Solicitor in May 2021.

Susannah Millard said: “Cygnet has provided intensive training and support since I joined the firm, so I am excited to be undergoing further training as I hope it will aid me with progressing in my role.”

Danielle Smith said: “It is a great opportunity to complete further training as it will broaden my knowledge and skills set at this initial stage of my career, which in turn, could improve confidence in taking on bigger responsibilities.”

Peter Medd, managing director and partner at Cygnet Law said: “We are committed to the support, development and growth of our staff and continue to invest in opportunities to strengthen the workforce.

“Both Susannah and Danielle have demonstrated excellent progression and devotion throughout their time at Cygnet and the training will no doubt be beneficial in diversifying their skillset further.”