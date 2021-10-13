A fifteen-year old top Motocross rider has not only been ranked among the best in class in the country but has secured an apprenticeship in the motorbike industry for when he leaves school next summer.

Carl Harris, a Year 11 student at Richmond School is, in his own words, ‘Motocross mad’. His ambition is to become a professional rider and he is currently placed 12th nationally in his class. He is not only passionate about racing but also about the mechanics and engineering of the bikes to ensure their optimum performance. Through his desire and interest, Carl has secured an apprenticeship which he will start immediately after he completes his GCSEs in July 2022.

Carl will work for Star MX, who repair, service and tune Motocross bikes. Chris Muir, owner of Star MX, sponsors Carl’s racing and was impressed with his knowledge of bikes, his thirst to learn and always aspiring to achieve more from each race. Chris said: “Carl shows such passion and drive for his sport and this is also evident in the time and care he takes in preparing his bike for each race. I have seen huge potential in him to work on bikes for some time now and had no hesitation in offering him an apprenticeship for him to take up next summer.”

It comes as no surprise that Carl’s interest in motorbikes started when he was four years old, as he was immersed in racing from an early age, following his Dad’s success as a previous winner of the British Superbikes championship and a previous schoolboy motocross champion. Carl started competing when he was six years old on a KTM 50cc. He currently races on a KTM 85 and will move up to a KTM 125 model next year.

During this season, Carl has competed across the UK in five rounds of the MX Nationals, as far from home as Truro and the borders of Scotland and has finished 12th overall.

Ahead of next year’s racing programme, Carl will continue to go to practise days at Fat Cats track, in Doncaster, and the Dalton race track, near Thirsk. To stay bike fit, Carl runs and goes to the gym most days, to ensure he is always physically and mentally ready to compete. Carl is also mentoring his younger brother Ryder, aged 10, who has also started to compete at local races.

Carl said: “ I am most grateful to my sponsors, Mark Woodege, Carbon Comps, Langver, FTS Suspension, Moto Connection and Star MX, who support my racing, without whom I would not be able to compete at a national level. I would love to become a professional Motocross racer in the future and I am over the moon to have the opportunity to do an apprenticeship with Chris at Star MX which offers me the best of both worlds. Not only will it develop my engineering skills, but it is in an environment that is just made for me, I will be surrounded by bikes at work and also for my pleasure! I am really looking forward to starting my apprenticeship to help me build my knowledge and experience of the mechanical aspects of the bikes further. I can’t thank Chris enough for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Mrs Potter, Headteacher, concluded: “It is fantastic to hear that Carl has already secured an apprenticeship for next year. He never fails to impress me with his work ethic in school and I am sure his dedication and pride in everything he does will continue throughout his working life, as well as in his racing.”