TORSUS TERRASTORM is engineered to be the world’s most capable 4×4 minibus

TERRASTORM will be on-sale in Q3 2020

Based on the Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE chassis and powered by advanced engines and drivetrains

First tease offers a glimpse into the vehicle’s rugged capability

Able to transport up to 21 passengers depending on configuration

For more information, visit www.torsus.eu

Prague, 09 July 2020: TORSUS, manufacturer of the world’s toughest, heavy-duty off-road buses, is set to cause a stir in the commercial vehicle sector with its latest model, TERRASTORM, due for release later this month.

The 4×4 TORSUS TERRASTORM, based on a Volkswagen Crafter 4Motion chassis, features uprated heavy-duty off-road suspension and is powered by EURO VI engines will reach places that other vehicles will not be able to get to. Offered in a variety of configurations, it will appeal to people, businesses and organisations that need a truly dependable, rugged and incredibly capable vehicle. It is a vehicle engineered to be ready to transport people and cargo to and from some of the toughest jobs such as mining and emergency aid wherever and whenever it is needed – no matter the location.

Vakhtang Dzhukashvili, founder and CEO of TORSUS said: “At TORSUS, we are breaking new ground by designing, developing and manufacturing the world’s toughest off-road buses. In the all-new TERRASTORM we signal our ambition to set new standards in the heavy-duty 4×4 minibus market across some of the toughest industries known to man. We built TORSUS to be a trailblazer and redefine the way people think about commercial vehicles, and the TORSUS TERRASTORM is the next step on our journey to make this reality.”

The TORSUS TERRASTORM will be revealed in its entirety later this month with sales starting in Q3 2020. For more information on the TORSUS TERRASTORM, please visit: https://www.torsus.eu/